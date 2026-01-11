Davante Adams injury news: What happened to Rams star vs Panthers? New update in

Videos of the clash were widely shared online, with one person saying “Nick Scott just killed Davante Adams omg.”

Adams took a direct shot to the head when he bumped against Nick Scott. As per Fox Sports, Adams bit his tongue during the process.

Davante Adams, the wide receiver for Los Angeles Rams appeared to get injured during the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers today.

In the clip shared by Fox Sports, Rams members could be seen checking out Adams as he stuck his tongue out for a better assessment. However, it seems he'll be okay to continue.

Adams only returned for the Panthers game after a long spell on the sidelines, so the clash caused concern among fans understandably. He was out with a hamstring injury and missed numerous games at the end of the season.

However, he was back in time for the wild-card matchup.

Also Read | Jon-Eric Sullivan's first move as Dolphins manager revealed; update on John Harbaugh, Jeff Hafley Reactions to Davante Adams collision Several fans and spectators took to X to remark on Adams' collision during the game. “How TF is Davante Adams still playing. He was clearly knocked out….,” one fan asked.

Another angrily exclaimed “TELL THAT MORON STAFFORD TO STOP THROWING TO A CONCUSSED BUSTED HAMSTRING DAVANTE ADAMS!!!!!!”.

The knock forced Adams to head to the bench for some time, but he returned to the game soon after. In the meantime, he was evaluated, as visuals showed.

“Davante Adams is ok thank goodness lol,” one fan wrote, expressing relief.

Ahead of his return, Adams spoke about what set him apart. “I think one of the main things is obviously my ability to separate, so being able to be sudden down there, it's a tight area. If you're a receiver that's based on making contested catches a lot, there's a place for that. But there's also a place for somebody that can create separation quickly and find windows (and) understand the spacing. A lot of it is understanding how to communicate with the quarterback and knowing what he sees (and) being able to react,” he said as per USA Today.

'It's a lot of little small nuances that help you to be able to get just that one more, a little bit of extra foot of separation," Adams added.

He has 117 receiving touchdowns in his career, higher than that of all active players.