Meet Bob Baffert's Kentucky Derby horses: Litmus Test and Potente — trainers, jockeys and odds

Veteran trainer Bob Baffert will saddle two contenders, Litmus Test and Potente, at the Kentucky Derby 2026, as he targets a record-breaking seventh win following his return from a three-year ban.

Kentucky Derby trainer Bob Baffert watches workouts at Churchill Downs, April 30, in Louisville.(AP)

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Baffert currently shares the record for most Kentucky Derby wins with six victories, tied with legendary trainer Ben Jones. His most recent triumph came in 2020 with Authentic.

However, his bid for a standalone record was derailed in 2021 when his horse Medina Spirit was stripped of the title after testing positive for the corticosteroid betamethasone. The fallout led to a three-year ban from Churchill Downs-affiliated tracks.

Return to the Derby stage

Baffert returned to the Derby in 2025 with Citizen Bull and Rodriguez, but neither made a significant impact. Citizen Bull finished 15th, while Rodriguez was scratched before the race due to a foot bruise.

Now back for 2026, the 73-year-old trainer is once again chasing history on horse racing’s biggest stage.

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{{^usCountry}} Baffert has entered two horses in this year’s race: Potente enters at 23/1 odds and will be ridden by jockey Juan J. Hernandez. The colt is seen as the stronger of Baffert’s two runners, though still not among the leading favourites.

Litmus Test, listed at 34/1, will have Martin Garcia aboard. With longer odds, Litmus Test is considered more of an outsider heading into the race. What are their chances? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baffert has entered two horses in this year’s race: Potente enters at 23/1 odds and will be ridden by jockey Juan J. Hernandez. The colt is seen as the stronger of Baffert’s two runners, though still not among the leading favourites.

Litmus Test, listed at 34/1, will have Martin Garcia aboard. With longer odds, Litmus Test is considered more of an outsider heading into the race. What are their chances? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Neither Potente nor Litmus Test enters as a top contender on paper, but Baffert’s track record at Churchill Downs keeps both horses in the conversation. His experience in preparing Derby runners has often produced results beyond expectations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neither Potente nor Litmus Test enters as a top contender on paper, but Baffert’s track record at Churchill Downs keeps both horses in the conversation. His experience in preparing Derby runners has often produced results beyond expectations. {{/usCountry}}

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That said, the competition remains strong, and both horses would likely need to outperform projections to deliver a historic seventh win for their trainer.

The 2026 Kentucky Derby is set for a 6:57 pm ET post time, with Baffert once again under intense scrutiny. A victory would see him move past Ben Jones to become the most successful trainer in Derby history.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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