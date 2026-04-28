Megan Thee Stallion exits Broadway’s ‘Moulin Rouge’: Rapper reveals last show date amid Klay Thompson-Lexie Brown rumors

Megan Thee Stallion has announced that she is exiting Broadway's ‘Moulin Rouge,’ and will be performing her last show for the musical this Friday. The news comes amid her breakup with Klay Thompson.

Megan Thee Stallion exits ‘Moulin Rouge’ amid Klay Thompson-Lexie Brown rumors (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

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Megan took to Instagram to announce the news.

“Hotties, my last performance as Zidler in @moulinrougebway will be May 1,” she wrote. “It’s been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater! Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work! I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful.”

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{{^usCountry}} Megan added, “And to all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey! I LOVE YALL. See you soon”. Breakup with Klay Thompson {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Megan added, “And to all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey! I LOVE YALL. See you soon”. Breakup with Klay Thompson {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shortly before the ‘Moulin Rouge’ announcement, Meghan confirmed her breakup with Thompson on her Instagram Stories. She also told Page Six and TMZ, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shortly before the ‘Moulin Rouge’ announcement, Meghan confirmed her breakup with Thompson on her Instagram Stories. She also told Page Six and TMZ, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward.” {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

The Dallas Mavericks star faced cheating allegations by Megan. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet,'" she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'????

"b--h I need a REAL break after this one... bye yall,” she added.

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Meanwhile, Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown was pulled into the chaos when fans began speculating that she may have been the person Thompson cheated with after Megan's public accusations. An allegation surfacing online claimed that Brown had been sharing messages involving Thompson. Another claimed that Thompson and Brown recently followed each other on Instagram, but in reality, they are not currently following each other.

Read More | Klay Thompson cheating: Is the Mavericks star ‘monogamous’? Inside Megan Thee Stallion's shock allegations

Brown took to social media to shut down the rumors.

"I’ve seen what’s being said online and I want to be clear, none of it is true and I have no involvement in this situation," Brown wrote on her Instagram Stories. "This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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