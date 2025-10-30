Michael Carter vs John Metchie: Jets, Eagles trade has a clear winner; verdict out

The New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a surprising trade on Wednesday, swapping cornerback Michael Carter II and a 2027 seventh-round pick for wide receiver John Metchie III and a 2027 sixth-round pick. The deal, reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and confirmed by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, addresses key needs for both teams ahead of the November 4 deadline. Former New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) goes to the locker room at halftime vs Tampa(AP)

Carter, a 26-year-old slot specialist, gives the Eagles defensive depth, while Metchie, a 25-year-old former second-round pick, adds receiver options to the Jets' thin group. But who emerges as the winner?

For the Eagles (6-2), acquiring Carter is a strategic coup. The 2021 fourth-rounder has started 65 games for the Jets, logging 223 tackles, 26 passes defended, and two interceptions. His slot versatility fills a gap left by Adoree' Jackson's concussion and Jakorian Bennett's pectoral injury, allowing rookie Cooper DeJean to shift outside.

Carter agreed to delete $5 million in 2026 injury guarantees to facilitate the move, per Rapoport, signaling his eagerness to join a contender. Metchie, who caught just 4 passes for 18 yards in seven Eagles games, was expendable, and the sixth-rounder upgrade is negligible.

Philadelphia's defense, allowing 215.9 passing yards per game (18th-ranked), gains a reliable nickel option, bolstering its Super Bowl push.

The Jets (1-7), however, come out on the short end. Losing Carter, a homegrown talent with two years left on his 2024 extension, thins their secondary, already plagued by injuries to DJ Reed and Justin Fields.

Metchie, a 2022 second-rounder from Alabama, has been quiet since his August trade from Houston (24 catches for 254 yards in 2024), and his 4-18 Eagles stat line suggests limited immediate impact.

The seventh-to-sixth round swap is minor. New York's desperation for wins and the trade's timing, six days before the deadline, indicate a seller's market move.

Verdict: The Eagles win decisively. Carter's addition stabilizes their defense for a playoff run, while Metchie is a flyer for the Jets' rebuild. Philadelphia's 6-2 record and Super Bowl odds (projected +800 by FanDuel) get a boost, whereas New York's 1-7 slump deepens without a clear offensive spark.