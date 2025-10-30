Search
Thu, Oct 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Michael Carter vs John Metchie: Jets, Eagles trade has a clear winner; verdict out

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Oct 30, 2025 03:13 am IST

The New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a surprising trade involving cornerback Michael Carter II and wide receiver John Metchie III

The New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a surprising trade on Wednesday, swapping cornerback Michael Carter II and a 2027 seventh-round pick for wide receiver John Metchie III and a 2027 sixth-round pick. The deal, reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and confirmed by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, addresses key needs for both teams ahead of the November 4 deadline.

Former New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) goes to the locker room at halftime vs Tampa(AP)
Former New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) goes to the locker room at halftime vs Tampa(AP)

Carter, a 26-year-old slot specialist, gives the Eagles defensive depth, while Metchie, a 25-year-old former second-round pick, adds receiver options to the Jets' thin group. But who emerges as the winner?

For the Eagles (6-2), acquiring Carter is a strategic coup. The 2021 fourth-rounder has started 65 games for the Jets, logging 223 tackles, 26 passes defended, and two interceptions. His slot versatility fills a gap left by Adoree' Jackson's concussion and Jakorian Bennett's pectoral injury, allowing rookie Cooper DeJean to shift outside.

Carter agreed to delete $5 million in 2026 injury guarantees to facilitate the move, per Rapoport, signaling his eagerness to join a contender. Metchie, who caught just 4 passes for 18 yards in seven Eagles games, was expendable, and the sixth-rounder upgrade is negligible.

Philadelphia's defense, allowing 215.9 passing yards per game (18th-ranked), gains a reliable nickel option, bolstering its Super Bowl push.

The Jets (1-7), however, come out on the short end. Losing Carter, a homegrown talent with two years left on his 2024 extension, thins their secondary, already plagued by injuries to DJ Reed and Justin Fields.

Metchie, a 2022 second-rounder from Alabama, has been quiet since his August trade from Houston (24 catches for 254 yards in 2024), and his 4-18 Eagles stat line suggests limited immediate impact.

The seventh-to-sixth round swap is minor. New York's desperation for wins and the trade's timing, six days before the deadline, indicate a seller's market move.

Verdict: The Eagles win decisively. Carter's addition stabilizes their defense for a playoff run, while Metchie is a flyer for the Jets' rebuild. Philadelphia's 6-2 record and Super Bowl odds (projected +800 by FanDuel) get a boost, whereas New York's 1-7 slump deepens without a clear offensive spark.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Michael Carter vs John Metchie: Jets, Eagles trade has a clear winner; verdict out
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On