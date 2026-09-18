Mike Sweetney, who played for the New York Knicks after being picked by the team as No. 9 overall in the 2003 NBA draft, has died. The former Georgetown Hoops star's wife, India, announced his death. Sweetney was 43 years old.

Recent photos of former Georgetown Hoops and New York Knicks player, Mike Sweetney. (Mike Sweetney/ Instagram)

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Sweetney was a high school and college football coach. He was working with the Yeshiva University Men's basketball team and New York's Ramaz School girls' basketball team as head coach. India Sweetney's Instagram did not mention a cause of death.

“With the heaviest hearts, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Michael,” the Facebook post read. “To know Mike Sweetney was love to him. No one loved him more and he loved no one more than his family.

"His children were the light of his life, and he lived every day to give them the best life possible. He’s been my best friend for 30 years and my husband for almost 20. I’m not sure what we or I will do without him.”

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“The Knicks are saddened to hear about the passing of Michael Sweetney,” the 2026 NBA winners wrote in a X post. “Michael was an incredible person who will be missed by many. Our thoughts are with his family.”

The Yeshiva University Men's Basketball program, where Sweetney coached, also confirmed the death, noting: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Coach Mike Sweetney, a cherished friend of the YU Macs program and MacsLive. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Who was Mike Sweetney?

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Mike Sweetney was from Washington D.C. and rose to fame as Georgetown University's 6-foot-8 power forward. Across three seasons with the Georgetown Hoops, Mike Sweetney averaged 18.2 points and 9.2, earning the All-Big East honors twice.

Entering the 2003 NBA draft, Sweetney was one of the top forward prospects and was drafted by the New York Knicks with the No. 9 overall pick.

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Sweetney spent two seasons with the Knicks, before being traded to the Chicago Bulls in 2005 as part of the deal that brought Eddy Curry to New York. For the Knicks, he averaged 7.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in 119 game. He, however, dealt with weight issues throughout his career.

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He appeared in 233 NBA games before continuing his career overseas. He retired from playing in 2017 at the age of 34 and started coaching.