Randy Pedersen cause of death update: What happened to PBA bowler, commentator who died at 64? Tributes pour in

Randy Pedersen, star PBA bowler and later a much beloved sports commentator, died at the age of 64 on September 16. PBA Tour announced his passing in a statement, calling him ‘among the most important professional bowling figures of the past 40 years.’ Randy Pedersen died at the age of 64, shocking the bowling community. (X/@PBATour)

“Pedersen won 13 PBA Tour titles during his Hall of Fame playing career, then transitioned to television where he became the longest-tenured broadcaster in PBA history. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones,” the statement added.

PBA Commissioner Tom Clark said “Randy was supremely talented in everything he did. Bowling, golf, comedy, broadcasting, anything. He was a force, a giant in sports and on TV. He was our friend, our partner. Randy was our voice. He was my brother. I spoke with so many people today who loved him. There will never be another Randy Pedersen. Please hug the people you love.”

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However, Pedersen's fans were left wondering what led to his demise. Here's all you need to know.

Randy Pedersen cause of death: What happened to bowler Pedersen's official cause of death has not been announced yet. However, PBA Tour noted that Pedersen passed away ‘suddenly’ indicating there was no drawn out battle with illnesses.

As per available reports, Pedersen has not spoken about suffering from any ailments either. However, he has had sporting injuries including the 2015 thumb injury that eventually led to his retirement.

Tributes pour in for Randy Pedersen The bowling community paid Pedersen rich tributes. “Rest in Peace Randy Pedersen,” a page on bowling memes shared.

“The Storm family is deeply saddened by the passing of our longtime teammate and friend, Randy Pedersen. Randy’s impact on bowling reached far beyond his accomplishments as a Hall of Fame competitor. Through his unmistakable personality, passion, humor, and years as one of the sport’s most recognizable voices, Randy helped bring bowling to life for generations of fans. For us, though, Randy was much more than a champion or broadcaster. He was a teammate, a friend, and part of the Storm family. We are incredibly grateful for the years, memories, laughs, and moments we were fortunate enough to share with him. Our thoughts are with Randy’s family, friends, and the entire bowling community. We will miss you, Randy,” another bowling page shared.

Some fans also offered moral support to others amid claims that Pedersen may have died by suicide. “If you ever need someone to talk to, do not hesitate call me. Anytime of the day. You can cry, yell, laugh, be angry at, anything you need me to be. I may not be a professional, but I am an ear, a shoulder, or anything or anyone to be for you. Please please please if not me, then someone. Life is too valuable to not only you, but to others,” one wrote, and another person shared this adding, “This says it all. RIP Randy Pedersen. 2026 has been such a horrible year for bowling. I will write at some point. Probably not today. Need to gather my thoughts. Stunned and heartbroken.” However there is no confirmation of suicide claims.

Who was Randy Pedersen? Pedersen was raised in southern California and lived near Orlando, Florida, for the last 30 years. He won 13 PBA Tour titles with a major in the 1987 PBA National Championship. Pedersen also won one PBA50 Tour title. This came in his first career PBA50 Tour title event.

Pedersen was inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame in 2011 and the USBC Hall of Fame in 2025. Pedersen joined the broadcast booth in 2001, where he began his second Hall of Fame career as the voice of the PBA. He served as the PBA’s lead color analyst for 25 years, which made him the longest-tenured broadcaster in the history of PBA.