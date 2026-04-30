Mike Vrabel divorce row: Wife Jen Vrabel ‘talkative’ after Dianna Russini photo saga; makes first move

Mike Vrabel and his wife, Jen Vrabel are not going for divorce, at least that's what reports say on Thursday. In fact, PageSix cited sources to report that the couple held a private ‘marriage summit’ in Park City days after explosive photos linked the New England Patriots head coach to NFL reporter Dianna Russini. New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel speaks at the team facility in Foxborough, Mass (AP)

Insiders told the publication that the couple was spotted dining together at an upscale restaurant inside a Marriott-owned hotel on April 26, where witnesses said they appeared calm and engaged despite the growing media storm.

“They were cordial and talkative, but not overly flirty,” a source told Page Six. “They talked and ate for around an hour and a half. They seemed fine. It was a friendly, regular meal.”

Why Mike Vrabel flew to Utah mid-draft Vrabel’s trip drew immediate attention because it came during the 2026 NFL Draft. The Patriots coach had earlier announced he would skip Day 3 of the draft to seek counseling following the controversy surrounding photos of him and Russini.

He was photographed arriving at Salt Lake City International Airport on April 25 wearing his wedding ring and keeping a low profile in a baseball cap, backpack and puffer vest.

According to reports, Jen flew separately from Nashville, where the couple own a home, and stayed in Utah until April 28.

Did Mike Vrabel purchase a present for his wife? While at the airport, Vrabel was reportedly seen shopping at Hip & Humble, where he purchased a blue loungewear set believed to be for his wife. Witnesses claimed the NFL coach quickly grabbed the items and headed straight to checkout.

Dianna Russini controversy The scrutiny intensified after Page Six published photos earlier this month showing Vrabel and Russini together at the luxury Ambiente Sedona resort in Arizona. They were seen ‘hugging and holding hands’ and at the pool area. More photos surfaced from New York City’s Tribeca Tavern in March 2020. An eyewitness said they were ‘kissing and they were all over each other’.

Vrabel and Russini deny wrongdoing Despite the photos, both Vrabel and Russini insisted there was nothing inappropriate about their interactions. “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel said in a statement. “This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

Russini said: “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists, in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

Vrabel opts for counselling Vrabel eventually addressed the controversy publicly during a press conference ahead of the NFL Draft, acknowledging difficult conversations with his family.

He later told ESPN he would step away briefly to seek counseling.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them,” he said.

“In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend. This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.”

Athletic investigation continues Russini resigned from The Athletic shortly after the first batch of photos surfaced. In her resignation statement, she wrote: “This media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process the Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept.”

“Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”