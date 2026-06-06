Mirra Andreeva vs Maja Chwalińska: A look at their prize money after French Open 2026 final

Mirra Andreeva and Maja Chwalińska faced off in the women’s singles final at the 2026 French Open, with the Russian emerging victorious with a score of 6-3, 6-2, thereby securing her first Grand Slam title. Andreeva etched her name in history with this remarkable victory at Stade Roland-Garros, clinching the final in a commanding manner.

Mirra Andreeva and Maja Chwalińska's prize money at the 2026 French Open

Winner Russia's Mirra Andreeva, left, and second placed Poland's Maja Chwalinska pose with trophies after the final tennis match at the French Open in Paris, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)(AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

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The 2026 French Open women's singles competition was marked by exhilarating matches and unexpected outcomes, with several top-seeded players eliminated earlier than anticipated. Defending champion Coco Gauff faced an exit in the third round, while four-time champion Iga Świątek was defeated in the fourth round, and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka experienced a shocking loss in the quarterfinals.

Both Andreeva and Chwalińska demonstrated remarkable determination and resilience to advance to the final of the French Open. Ultimately, it was Andreeva who emerged victorious in the final and will be awarded a significant portion of the tournament's €61.723 million (US$71.1 million) prize money pool.

Also Read: Mirra Andreeva net worth: Russian player defeats Maja Chwalinska to clinch maiden French Open title

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{{^usCountry}} As the champion of the French Open women's singles, Andreeva will receive €2.8 million (US$3.2 million). In contrast, Chwalińska, as the runner-up, will take home €1,400,000 (US$1.6 million) in prize money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the champion of the French Open women's singles, Andreeva will receive €2.8 million (US$3.2 million). In contrast, Chwalińska, as the runner-up, will take home €1,400,000 (US$1.6 million) in prize money. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, Andreeva will be awarded 2000 ranking points as the champion of the women’s singles at the 2026 French Open. Chwalińska, as the runner-up, will receive 1300 ranking points when the WTA Rankings are updated on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, Andreeva will be awarded 2000 ranking points as the champion of the women’s singles at the 2026 French Open. Chwalińska, as the runner-up, will receive 1300 ranking points when the WTA Rankings are updated on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the meantime, both Marta Kostyuk and Diana Shnaider will earn €750,000 (US$864,000) in prize money for reaching the semifinals of the French Open. For their advancement to the quarterfinals, Sabalenka, Elina Svitolina, Anna Kalinskaya, and Sorana Cîrstea will each be granted €470,000 (US$541,000) in prize money, with Sabalenka also receiving €470,000 (US$541,000). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the meantime, both Marta Kostyuk and Diana Shnaider will earn €750,000 (US$864,000) in prize money for reaching the semifinals of the French Open. For their advancement to the quarterfinals, Sabalenka, Elina Svitolina, Anna Kalinskaya, and Sorana Cîrstea will each be granted €470,000 (US$541,000) in prize money, with Sabalenka also receiving €470,000 (US$541,000). {{/usCountry}}

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Players who were eliminated in the fourth round will receive €285,000 (US$328,000) in prize money, while those who reached the third round will earn €187,000 (US$215,000).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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