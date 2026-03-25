MLB opening day 2026: Date, time, how to watch Yankees vs Giants live

Opening Day of the 2026 Major League Baseball season has arrived, bringing the start of a full 162-game schedule. The season begins on Wednesday, March 25 with a major matchup between the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

It is an exciting matchup between two top pitchers. Max Fried will start for the Yankees and this will be his first Opening Day with the team. He will face the Giants’ main pitcher Logan Webb who is starting on Opening Day for the fifth year in a row which is a big achievement in the team’s history.

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When is MLB opening night? The first game of the season will take place on:

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Time: 8pm ET (5pm PT)

Pregame show: Starts at 7pm ET

Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco MLB opening day 2026:Here's how to watch the game The first pitch of Major League Baseball’s 2026 season will stream live on Netflix,

Netflix has put together a strong team of famous baseball players and hosts for the broadcast. Barry Bonds, Albert Pujols, and CC Sabathia will be part of the coverage, while Matt Vasgersian will handle play-by-play and Elle Duncan will host. It’s a big lineup made for a big game.

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MLB opening day 2026: What happens the rest of the week? Opening Night is just the start. As on Thursday, March 26 there will be 11 games for the fans to watch.

One of the biggest matchups is between the Pirates and the Mets Paul Skenes, who had a 1.97 ERA last season and won the NL Cy Young Award, will face Freddy Peralta who led National League pitchers with 17 wins in 2025.

The Dodgers will also begin their season as they try to win another title, starting against the Arizona Diamondbacks. At the same time, the Mariners will play the Guardians in a game between two teams that won their divisions in 2025.

On Friday, March 27, the remaining six teams will play their first games, including the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Oakland Athletics.