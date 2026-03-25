Could Puka Nacua lose millions after LA woman's allegations? How guilty verdict could affect Rams star's career

Puka Nacua could reportedly lose millions after a woman accused the Rams star of saying “f—k all the Jews” and later biting her girlfriend during a New Year’s Eve night out in Los Angeles. The woman, Madison Atiabi, filed for a restraining order in LA on Tuesday, March 24, alleging that Nacua terrorized her on December 31, 2025, and later threatened to soil her name in the press, according to the New York Post.

A judge temporarily denied Atiabi’s restraining order request, saying in a court filing that “based on the totality of the circumstances the court needs more information at a properly noticed hearing prior to issuing any orders.”

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Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, told TMZ that Nacua did not make the antisemitic remark. However, he did relent that the receiver bit Atiabi while the two of them and other members of their group were horseplaying.

Could Puka Nacua lose millions? Jackson Durham of the Rams Report claimed that McCathern’s real concern resides with the potential cash grab that could be on its way.

“McCathern has made statements on his behalf,” Durham said, according to The Sports Rush. “The whole situation is, in his words, a ‘shake down’ and that the woman is seeking millions of dollars in damages from Puka Nacua.”

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Referencing the fact that “allegations of abuse against a woman are one of the worst things that you can have come up,” Durham admitted that this incident will “massively complicate the situation with Puka’s contract extension.”

If the allegations are true, then Nacua could end up facing a loss of not just millions, but hundreds of millions of dollars, the outlet noted.

The Seattle Seahawks just signed Jaxson Smith-Njigba, their own star wide receiver, to a record-setting four-year, $168.6-million contract. Nacua boasts a similar rate of production and comes from the same draft class, and thus figures to be next in line for a market-challenging extension.

However, if he is found guilty and the Rams are scared away by it, he could end up losing out on much more than whatever dollar amount is asked of him by the courts.