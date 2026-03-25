Who is Madison Atiabi? Jewish woman seeks restraining order against Puka Nacua over alleged ‘attack,’ antisemitic remark

A woman is seeking a restraining order against Puka Nacua, accusing the Rams star of saying “f—k all the Jews” and later biting her girlfriend during a New Year’s Eve night out in Los Angeles. The woman, Madison Atiabi, filed for the restraining order in LA on Tuesday, March 24, alleging that Nacua terrorized her on December 31, 2025, and later threatened to soil her name in the press, according to the New York Post.

A judge temporarily denied Atiabi’s restraining order request, saying in a court filing that “based on the totality of the circumstances the court needs more information at a properly noticed hearing prior to issuing any orders.”

Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, told TMZ that Nacua did not make the antisemitic remark. However, he did relent that the receiver bit Atiabi while the two of them and other members of their group were horseplaying.

A hearing on this has been scheduled for April 14.

Who is Madison Atiabi? The restraining order request states that Atiabi first met Nacua at an NYE dinner in Century City that was being hosted by Nacua and other members of the Rams. Atiabi “had no prior acquaintance with (Nacua) and had not been informed he would be present,” according to the court filing.

Atiabi alleged in her filing that during the meal, Nacua was “extremely touchy with the girls and had said ‘F—k all the Jews’ in the course of his conversation when he was at the other side of the table.” Atiabi said that she is Jewish “and was immediately offended and emotionally distressed hearing those words.”

After the meal, Atiabi, her girlfriend, Nacua and other members of the party got into a sprinter van to travel to their next destination. The filing alleged that Nacua sat between Atiabi and her girlfriend “without invitation or consent.”

Atiabi claimed in the documents that Nacua “began behaving in a strange, erratic, and physically intrusive manner” and “he became unwantedly ‘touchy feely’ with both (Atiabi) and her girlfriend.” He then allegedly bit Atiabi’s girlfriend’s thumb, before he “attacked” Atiabi.

“He bit (Atiabi) on her left shoulder, on the scapula, with such massive force to leave a complete circular impression of all of his teeth as marks on her skin,” Atiabi wrote in her restraining order request. “The bite broke some skin and caused visible injury that was photographed shortly thereafter.”

Atiabi said that Nacua “collapsed unconscious in the van” for several hours after the interaction. She reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department on January 2.

Atiabi, her attorney, Nacua, McCathern and Nacua’s “crisis team” met at a mediation conference on March 11, the filing said. At the meeting, McCathern allegedly “made unprivileged threats to contact TMZ and other press and media outlets to disseminate false, inaccurate, and/or deliberately exaggerated public statements about the events of December 31, 2025.”

According to the filing, “The specific false narrative that (McCathern and Nacua) threatened to propagate was that (Atiabi) was sexually promiscuous and that she had wanted to be attacked and bitten by (Nacua) on the night of December 31, 2025.”

Atiabi requested the court to order Nacua to stay 50 yards away from her, her house, her job and her vehicle. She also demanded that Nacua “and those working for him” do not “make false statements to TMZ or any press or otherwise engage in the use of social media related to concerning (Atiabi) at all times.”

This alleged incident took place less than two weeks after Nacua apologized for using an “antisemitic in nature” dance during an internet livestream.