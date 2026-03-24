NBA Top Shot settlement payouts begin as salary cap set at $165M

Reports of payouts linked to the NBA Topshot lawsuit settlement have started surfacing, as the league’s financial projections for the upcoming season come into focus. Some users on X have claimed that settlement payments tied to NBA Top Shot are beginning to reach eligible accounts. One user, Brandon Huston, wrote, “Y’all better check them Venmo accounts. NBA top shot is sending out that lawsuit settlement money. Just got mine.”

While official confirmation on the total payout rollout remains limited, such posts suggest that compensation is reaching eligible users following the legal dispute surrounding the blockchain-based collectibles platform. Also Read: Luka Doncic injury update: Lakers get big boost for Pistons game; LeBron's status revealed NBA projects $165M salary cap At the same time, the National Basketball Association is projecting a $165 million salary cap for the 2026-27 season, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Charania noted that the figure is “$1M lower than previous outlooks due to a reduction in local media revenue.”