NBA Top Shot settlement payouts begin as salary cap set at $165M
Reports of payouts linked to the NBA Topshot lawsuit settlement have started surfacing, as the league’s financial projections for the upcoming season come into focus.
Some users on X have claimed that settlement payments tied to NBA Top Shot are beginning to reach eligible accounts. One user, Brandon Huston, wrote, “Y’all better check them Venmo accounts. NBA top shot is sending out that lawsuit settlement money. Just got mine.”
While official confirmation on the total payout rollout remains limited, such posts suggest that compensation is reaching eligible users following the legal dispute surrounding the blockchain-based collectibles platform.
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NBA projects $165M salary cap
At the same time, the National Basketball Association is projecting a $165 million salary cap for the 2026-27 season, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
Charania noted that the figure is “$1M lower than previous outlooks due to a reduction in local media revenue.”
He added that the salary floor is expected to be $149 million, while the luxury tax threshold is projected at $201 million. The first and second apron levels are set at $209 million and $222 million respectively, each also revised down by $1 million.
Increase despite revised outlook
Despite the slight dip from earlier projections, the cap still marks a notable rise compared to the current season. As reported by Yahoo Sports, the NBA’s present salary cap stands at about $154.7 million, making the new estimate roughly $10 million higher year-on-year.
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The league has not yet formally confirmed these projections.
Two financial storylines
The emergence of NBA Top Shot settlement payouts alongside updated salary cap projections are two parallel financial narratives around the league.
One is tied to evolving digital assets and fan engagement, and the other to traditional revenue streams like local media deals.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More