Sun, Aug 17, 2025
Morgan Wallen walks out with Browns star Myles Garrett at Cleveland concert- Watch

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 17, 2025 08:41 am IST

Morgan Wallen’s Cleveland show saw Browns star Myles Garrett join him on stage, a night after Kid Rock surprised fans at the same concert series.

Morgan Wallen was joined by Cleveland Browns star, Myles Garrett at his concert in Cleveland on Saturday night. It was the second day of the Cleveland edition of his show, 'I'm the Problem' at the Huntington Beach Stadium. On the first day of the concert, Wallen was joined by Kid Rock as a surprise guest in a similar walkout on stage.

Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP)
Here's the video of Myles Garret and Wallen at the concert:

Launched on June 20 at the at Houston’s NRG Stadium, Wallen 's 'I'm the problem' is a multi-city stadium tour promoting Wallen's forthcoming album of the same name. It spans 19 shows in 10 cities and has rotating lineup of headliners includes Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Thomas Rhett, and Koe Wetzel.

This story is being updated.

