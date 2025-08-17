Kid Rock makes surprise cameo at Morgan Wallen's Cleveland concert | Watch

Country star Morgan Wallen kicked off the Cleveland stop of his I’m the Problem tour with a special surprise. The 32-year-old singer known for his signature walk-out moments that often feature celebrity guest appearances, brought out none other than Kid Rock for the first night of his Huntington Bank Stadium shows. Kid Rock joined Morgan Wallen for special cameo appearance at Cleveland show. (instagram/@morganwallen)

The 54-year-old rocker walked out in style, in a long black-and-white fur coat with the words ‘Cowboy’ emblazoned on the back - a nod to his 1999 classic of the same name. The statement coat was paired with his signature white vest and blue jeans, accessorized with a brown, wide-brimmed hat and black shades. Wallen posted a video on Instagram, soundtracked by Rock’s “Cowboy”, that captures a dramatic handshake between the two musicians, before Rock shrugs off the coat and the pair run out into the cheering crowd. The post was captioned, “Cowboy, baby.”

A friendship years in the making

The surprise collaboration did not come out of nowhere. Earlier this year, Kid Rock raved enthusiastically about his connection with Wallen during an appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast. He revealed that Wallen helped co-write his hit track “Still Somethin’” from the 2022 album Bad reputation, alongside Mitchell Tenpenny, Andy Albert and Jordan Schmidt. Rock was thoroughly impressed by Wallen’s talent after listening to his demo:

“This is before Morgan Wallen blew up. I remember somehow I got a demo of it, I can’t remember what, and I just couldn’t get over the voice on it,” Rock said. “I was like, ‘Who the f–k is singing this demo?’ It was Morgan Wallen.”

Since then, the pair have struck up a steady friendship. The country singer even donned a Kid Rock T-shirt during his Houston show in June, while taking the stage alongside special guests Drake and baseball legend Roger Clemens.

A growing list of star-studded cameos

Star-studded cameos have become a signature part of Wallen’s concerts and the fans are here for it! Every show kicks off with electrifying anticipation as fans eagerly wait to see which celebrity will join Wallen for his signature walk-out. Past appearances have included Drake, NFL legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, actor David Spade, and broadcaster Troy Aikman. Kid Rock’s latest addition to the list continued Wallen’s memorable streak, leaving the Cleveland crowd roaring with excitement.

While Morgan Wallen continues to captivate his audience with his live acts, his latest album has been dominating the charts with record-breaking consistency. I’m the Problem recently scored its 10th nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, proving that Wallen has secured his place as an unstoppable force in the industry.