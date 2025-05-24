Tom Brady reacts with this ‘A’ word after Morgan Wallen literally stomps him in a friendly match

Tom Brady, seven Super Bowl ring winner and NFL legend, got his “a** kicked” by country star Morgan Wallen in a friendly round of golf. NFL legend Tom Brady lost to country singer Morgan Wallen in a friendly golf match. B(YouTube/Tom Brady)

The 47-year-old, thoroughly enjoying his post-retirement life with media projects and business ventures, shared his recent nine-hole showdown with Wallen at the Troubadour Golf and Field Club in his recent YouTube post.

“I was offered a Southern gospel record contract when I was 7,” Wallen shared while talking about his career and hitting the links. Notably, he engaged in several controversies over the years, including a racial slur scandal in 2021 and an arrest last year for tossing a chair from a sixth-floor bar.

“I thought that that's what I was going to do was play baseball, but I'm better at music than I am, than I was at baseball,” the country star added.

Wallen quips ‘…that’s why I’m doing so good’

Back to the match, Brady, an avid golfer who's even competed in The Match on TNT, didn’t expect to be trailing. The seven-time Super Bowl champ was two down with two to play, and he wasn’t happy about it.

Brady called his son, and said, “Now he's got a football out 'cuz he already beat me in golf, which I'm not very happy about,” and then, with a chuckle, he added, “Your dad got his a*s kicked.”

Wallen quipped. “I’ve been having a mental break turkey hunting, that’s why I’m doing so good.”

“Disappointed. Came out here. High hopes. Got my ass kicked. Can't win them all,” the NFL legend said. One of his teammates tried to soften the blow: “Hate me, but you can’t win them all. You’ve won a lot on YouTube. Take a step back and let one go.”

But Brady, ever the competitor, “I don’t like losing golf,” stated plainly.

Following the match, Wallen signed a guitar for Brady, and the two exchanged hugs before wrapping up. “He beat my a*s, but more importantly, go listen to his album,” Brady wrapped up with a plug.