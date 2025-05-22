Tush Push ban vote: Who voted for and against controversial NFL play? Revealed

The NFL’s much-debated ‘Tush Push’, the short-yardage quarterback sneak popularised by the Philadelphia Eagles, will remain legal for now, and we now know exactly which teams were against banning it. (Image for representation) Ten teams oppose ban on NFL's Tush Push, including Eagles and Saints. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, file)(AP)

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that ten teams ultimately voted against a proposal to outlaw the play. Joining the Eagles in opposition were the Browns, Jaguars, Dolphins, Saints, Titans, Ravens, Patriots, Jets, and Lions.

The Saints stand out on that list. Their new head coach, Kellen Moore, was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia last season and regularly used the Tush Push to great effect, including during their Super Bowl run. So it’s no surprise New Orleans wasn’t in favour of taking it off the table.

Unlike the Eagles, teams in Cleveland, Jacksonville, Miami and Tennessee do not use the same playbook.