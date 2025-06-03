What is The Detroit Cowboy? Trump promotes Kid Rock’s new ‘MAGA’ restaurant in Nashville after ICE raid

Donald Trump passionately endorsed Kid Rock’s latest restaurant venture on Monday. The US President's move comes just days after the musician’s another establishment sent employees home to evade an ICE raid. Kid Rocks' The Detroit Cowboy restaurant

Taking to Truth Social, the US President promoted Kid Rock’s new venture, The Detroit Cowboy, describing it as a “very friendly MAGA establishment,” and included a link to its website.

The Nashville restaurant promises “seafood, chops, fine dining” with a menu featuring scallops, lobster, and mussels. It also includes some items endorsed by Trump.

“Congratulations to my friend, Kid Rock (I call him Bob!) on the Grand Opening of his new Nashville restaurant, “The Detroit Cowboy,” Trump wrote. “I hear it is a very friendly MAGA establishment, and look forward to going there sometime soon!”

In response, Kid Rock said, “Keep kickin’ a-- for America, sir!”