Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What is The Detroit Cowboy? Trump promotes Kid Rock’s new ‘MAGA’ restaurant in Nashville after ICE raid

ByShweta Kukreti
Jun 03, 2025 06:58 PM IST

Donald Trump endorsed Kid Rock's new restaurant, The Detroit Cowboy, calling it a friendly MAGA establishment.

Donald Trump passionately endorsed Kid Rock’s latest restaurant venture on Monday. The US President's move comes just days after the musician’s another establishment sent employees home to evade an ICE raid.

Kid Rocks' The Detroit Cowboy restaurant
Kid Rocks' The Detroit Cowboy restaurant

Taking to Truth Social, the US President promoted Kid Rock’s new venture, The Detroit Cowboy, describing it as a “very friendly MAGA establishment,” and included a link to its website.

The Nashville restaurant promises “seafood, chops, fine dining” with a menu featuring scallops, lobster, and mussels. It also includes some items endorsed by Trump.

“Congratulations to my friend, Kid Rock (I call him Bob!) on the Grand Opening of his new Nashville restaurant, “The Detroit Cowboy,” Trump wrote. “I hear it is a very friendly MAGA establishment, and look forward to going there sometime soon!”

In response, Kid Rock said, “Keep kickin’ a-- for America, sir!”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics. Also, catch trending cricket action including Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and RCB vs PBKS Live match updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics. Also, catch trending cricket action including Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and RCB vs PBKS Live match updates.
News / World News / US News / What is The Detroit Cowboy? Trump promotes Kid Rock’s new ‘MAGA’ restaurant in Nashville after ICE raid
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On