Muchova upset after ex-boyfriend turns up for US Open match: ‘He likes to appear at places where he shouldn’t be'

Karolina Muchova had to recently deal with an awkward and uncomfortable incident during the ongoing 2025 US Open. On Thursday, she was facing Sorana Cirstea and was 4-1 up in the first set. Then something visibly left her upset, and she even broke into tears. Karolina Muchova in action.(Getty Images via AFP)

Then, at one point, she went to a specific part of the crowd, and it looked like she was saying something to someone. Also, the incident had an impact on her tennis as her opponent fought back, but Muchova managed to take the first set before sealing a 7-6(0), 6-7(3), 6-4 win.

After the match, she told reporters that it was her ex-boyfriend, who was present in the venue during the match.

"It's not tennis-related, so I don't like to talk about it. But, my ex-boyfriend sat right next to my box. He likes to appear at places where he shouldn't be, and where I am. So that scared me a little bit. I asked him whether he could leave. At first, he didn't, but then he left. It was difficult for me to focus on tennis at that moment," she said.

"Yeah, I’m alright. I didn’t make any report and everything is good."

When asked if he would turn up one of her matches again, she replied, "I mean, who knows, right? I don’t know, so…"

"Yeah, yeah, I feel okay," she added.

Muchova will face Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 16, and her match is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Czech star is the current world No. 13 and has a career-high singles ranking of world No. 8, which she achieved in 2023. During her career, she has won a WTA Tour title at the 2019 Korea Open and also reached the finals of the 2023 French Open.

At the 2021 Australian Open, she reached the semifinals by beating world no. 1 Ashleigh Barty. Meanwhile, at the 2023 French Open, she beat Aryna Sabalenka in the semis and then lost to Iga Swiatek in the final.