Iga Swiatek consoles Kalinskaya as opponent bursts into tears after defeat: ‘She was playing all these risky balls…’

Anna Kalinskaya burst out in tears after her defeat to Iga Swiatek in Round 3 of the ongoing 2025 US Open. The Polish star won in straight sets, clinching a 7(7)-6(2), 6-4 victory. Despite winning in straight sets, it wasn't an easy win as Kalinskaya had a huge 5-1 lead in the first set, but lost four set points as Swiatek staged a fightback. Iga Swiatek, of Poland, left, greets Anna Kalinskaya, of Russia, after winning their match during the third round of the US Open.(AP)

Then in the second set, Swiatek was invincible as she cruised to victory. The loss shellshocked Kalinskaya, as at one point, she had a comfortable lead. She was seen crying in the tunnel, on her way back to the changing rooms.

Consoling her opponent, Swiatek said, "Honestly, Anna was playing great."

"She was playing all these risky balls in like she once did against me in Dubai. I just wanted to make a little bit less mistakes. I just needed to be more solid.

She added, "I just focused on simple things. She started making a bit more mistakes and it got, for sure, tight. I already felt like I had nothing to lose because I was losing pretty bad. At the end, I just went for it, because what more can I do?"

Swiatek will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 16, on Monday. She also had a message for the fans. She said, "Honestly, playing night session here. It's always amazing experience. I think it's like the biggest test of our focus and ability to be here in court, but it's for sure important to also know how to take the energy from the crowd. So thank you guys for being here and giving it to us."

Swiatek is currently ranked No. 2 in the WTA standings, behind Aryna Sabalenka. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff is in third position. Swiatek will be aiming to put in a good challenge for the title at the ongoing US Open.