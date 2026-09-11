Myles Garrett: Age, height, weight, girlfriend, net worth, salary and more amid Rams debut

Edge rusher Myles Garrett made his debut for the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers after an arrival from the Cleveland Browns which saw the LA franchise dish out the largest-ever contract in history.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett during a joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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He is fit to play and is expected to do so against the 49ers in his new team's NFL season opener. If the expectations from the 30-year-old DE were only perceived so far, he certainly felt it as he warmed up for his debut Thursday night in Melbourne, Australia.

Could he be the difference for the Los Angeles Rams and take them beyond the NFC Championship Game to the Super Bowl? LA Rams fans will be hoping just that.

Deep Dive What are Myles Garrett's physical attributes? Myles Garrett, a 30-year-old edge rusher, stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 272 pounds. What is the significance of Myles Garrett's contract with the Los Angeles Rams? Myles Garrett signed a five-year, $208.2 million contract with the Rams, marking the largest contract the franchise has ever offered and making him the fourth-highest-paid defensive end in the league. Who is Myles Garrett's girlfriend and what do we know about their relationship? Myles Garrett is dating Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, whom he started dating in 2025. They have been public about their relationship, attending various events together.

Meanwhile, as they watch the quarterback in action in Los Angeles colors for the first time, here are all the important facts about the Texas A&M alumnus.

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Myles Garrett made his name in the NCAA football circuit as a robust and reliable edge rusher. He broke the school and SEC freshman sack records and finished his Texas A&M career with 31.5 sacks across three years.

At the heart of his performance was his strong physicals, something that has become a hallmark of his career in NFL, too. As of September 2026, ESPN records that 30-year-old Myles Garrett is 6-foot-4 and weighs 272 pounds.

Myles Garrett personal life: Girlfriend Chole Kim

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Myles Garrett has been dating Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim since 2025. They were first spotted together at an anime event in Japan earlier in 2025. Since then, the duo have been very public about their relationship, appearing in events like the 2026 ESPYS, where Kim presented Myles with an award.

Myles Garrett does not have children.

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Myles Garrett finances: Net worth, contract and salary

Myles Garrett's contract with the Los Angeles Rams is the largest the franchise has offered to any player in history. His current contract with the Rams makes him the fourth-highest-paid defensive end in the league, after Will Anderson Jr. (Houston Texans), Micah Parsons (Green Bay Packers) and Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions).

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Myles Garrett signed a five-year, $208.2 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams. The deal gives him an annual average salary of $41.64 million. He also got a $35.7 million signing bonus.

According to unverified public sources, his net worth is estimated at around $60 million, spread across career earnings and brand endorsements.