Myles Garrett’s playing status vs Commanders in focus as Rams DE receives positive injury update

The Rams confirmed the long-awaited move on Saturday, announcing that Garrett had been activated from injured reserve. The transaction makes the star defender eligible to feature against Washington, potentially marking his first game appearance since the season opener in Week 1.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to welcome Myles Garrett back to the lineup on Sunday as they prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders. His return could provide a significant boost against a Washington offensive line that has struggled to protect quarterback Jayden Daniels in recent games.

The 30-year-old had been unavailable since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee in mid-September. However, his return to the practice field earlier this week offered a positive indication that he was nearing a comeback.

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Myles Garrett's return could strengthen Rams defense The Rams acquired Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in a major trade involving two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick and two additional selections.

The defensive star is coming off a record-breaking 2025 campaign in which he registered 23 sacks, setting a new NFL single-season benchmark.

His availability could also allow Los Angeles to deploy its anticipated pass-rushing combination alongside defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Garrett's individual production highlights the potential impact of his return. He averaged approximately 1.35 sacks per game while recording 23 sacks for Cleveland in 2025. In comparison, the entire

Rams defense has managed only 12 sacks through eight games this season, placing them tied for 26th in the NFL, with an average of 1.5 per game.

Coach Sean McVay provides update on Garrett's fitness Garrett took part in limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday but was given Friday off as a rest precaution. Rams head coach Sean McVay explained that the decision was not a cause for concern, while expressing satisfaction with the defensive end's progress during the week.

McVay said Garrett “made a tremendous impact in practice on Wednesday and Thursday” and “feels really comfortable with the game plan.”

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The expected comeback follows an earlier period of uncertainty, with McVay previously avoiding a specific return date even after Los Angeles activated his 21-day practice window.