Natalie Decker update: NASCAR fans express concern as she delivers desperately sad message, ‘Not coming back to…’

NASCAR driver Natalie Decker found herself overwhelmed by the intense pressure of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, as evidenced by a radio message to Team Reaume Brothers Racing, before her inability to finish at Dover on Friday night.

NASCAR driver Natalie Decker faces backlash after revealing mental health struggles during a race, leading to urgent team adjustments and public debate.(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Decker was accelerating at Dover Motor Speedway when her NASCAR race took a turn for the worse before it even began. The driver of the No. 22 Ford F-150 incurred a pass-through penalty for a starting infraction during Stage 1, followed by a black flag for not maintaining the required minimum speed.

Also Read: Who is Changli ‘Sophia’ Luo? Chinese woman accused of blackmailing Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Edens under ‘house arrest’

‘Not coming back to the truck series ever,’ says Natalie Decker

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This infraction compelled her team to make urgent adjustments to keep the truck competitive. Subsequently, the radio communication, which was made public, sparked immediate debate across NASCAR's social media platforms. Decker had previously gained attention online after being reprimanded for removing her shirt for a photograph with Bert Kreischer at Daytona. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This infraction compelled her team to make urgent adjustments to keep the truck competitive. Subsequently, the radio communication, which was made public, sparked immediate debate across NASCAR's social media platforms. Decker had previously gained attention online after being reprimanded for removing her shirt for a photograph with Bert Kreischer at Daytona. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "I'm sorry, Josh (Reaume, Owner, Team Reaume), I'm not coming back to the truck series ever. I'm staying in the O'Reilly's Series from now on, this Truck Series f------ sucks," Decker stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I'm sorry, Josh (Reaume, Owner, Team Reaume), I'm not coming back to the truck series ever. I'm staying in the O'Reilly's Series from now on, this Truck Series f------ sucks," Decker stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A few seconds later, she added, "The amount of hate I'm gonna get online... I'm not ready." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few seconds later, she added, "The amount of hate I'm gonna get online... I'm not ready." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NASCAR insiders subsequently asserted that there were worries regarding Decker potentially experiencing an anxiety or panic attack while inside the truck during the race, Daily Express US reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NASCAR insiders subsequently asserted that there were worries regarding Decker potentially experiencing an anxiety or panic attack while inside the truck during the race, Daily Express US reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following the circulation of the audio, fans conveyed their worries and sent their best wishes regarding her mental health.

“I feel bad for her, she doesn’t deserve all the disrespect NASCAR fans are giving to her,” one person wrote.

“Its honestly disgusting seeing how cruel people are being about Natalie Decker seemingly having a panic attack/mental health crisis mid race. Think what you want about her as a racer, I'll openly admit to not thinking she has the talent needed for this level, she is still human,” another commented.

“Hearing this makes me so sad. I’m not going to play armchair therapist but this is how I sound sometimes when I have a panic/anxiety attack. That said, I do hope Natalie can get some help and come back stronger,” a third fan wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Natalie Decker's race participation

Decker has participated in two O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this year, achieving a 33rd place finish at both Daytona and Talladega, and has taken part in the last two Truck Series races for Team Reaume.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She recorded her best career finish in the Truck Series, placing 5th at Daytona in 2020, and finished 18th in the O’Reilly Series (also at Daytona) in 2024.

Her difficulties in NASCAR's national divisions have persisted statistically throughout 2026. She has made two starts in the Truck Series without any top-10 finishes, maintaining an average finish of 35.0, and has completed only 101 out of 274 possible laps, resulting in a completion rate of 36.9.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON