Ace Bailey didn't want to go to Utah Jazz, but they ‘drafted him anyway’: Report

The Utah Jazz selected Ace Bailey, the Rutgers freshman forward, with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, despite reports that Bailey and his representatives preferred an East Coast team. Utah's decision, likely driven by GM Danny Ainge and new president of basketball operations Austin Ainge, was mocked on social media. Ace Bailey reacts after being selected fifth by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA draft(AP)

Ace Bailey’s Draft Saga

Bailey, an 18-year-old, 6-foot-7.5 wing, was always a top-five prospect, averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks at Rutgers, with a 46% field goal percentage and 34.6% from three. His shot-making, likened to Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum, and defensive upside, with a 7-foot wingspan and 4.1% block rate, made him a high-ceiling prospect.

However, concerns about his shot selection, limited playmaking (1.3 assists, 61 turnovers), and maturity dropped him from a projected No. 3 pick to No. 5 or lower. Bailey’s camp, led by agent Omar Cooper, declined workouts with Utah, Philadelphia (No. 3), and Charlotte (No. 4), aiming to steer him to a team like Washington (No. 6) for a larger role.

Jazz’s Bold Move

Despite Bailey’s reported disinterest in Utah, Jazz leadership dismissed his camp’s preferences. The Jazz, coming off a 17-65 season, might be viewing Bailey as a high-risk, high-reward swing to pair with Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George, addressing their need for a star wing. Insider Jake Fischer noted Utah’s interest in Bailey as an “upside gamble,” despite his combine measurements underwhelming some scouts.

Dylan Harper and Bailey marked the highest draft picks in Rutgers annals. The next three selections featured three more freshman guards: Texas' Tre Johnson to the Washington Wizards at No. 6, Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears to the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 7 and BYU's Egor Demin to the Brooklyn Nets at No. 8.

The Mavericks had the No. 1 overall pick for the second time in franchise history. On Wednesday, they went with Cooper Flagg.