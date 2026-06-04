NBA Finals 2026: Will Mbappe, France World Cup Squad be at Victor Wembanyama’s showdown vs Knicks?

The San Antonio Spurs are just a few minutes away from playing their first NBA Finals game in over a decade, with their last appearance dating back to 2014.

Jules Koundé revealed whether the national team has any plans to attend Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Finals appearance.(Kylian Mbappe and Victor Wembanyama/Instagram)

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As they enter Game 1 against the New York Knicks, fans will be heavily relying on star center Victor Wembanyama to carry forward his standout playoff form and help secure an early advantage in the championship series.

However, there is still discussion about how much interest the France national football team will take in this Finals showdown, with one of their own in the spotlight.

Moreover, in just 10 days, attention will shift back to the FIFA World Cup, where France will rely on stars like Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé as they aim to deliver strong performances in the tournament set to be held in the United States.

French star On Wembanyama watch plans

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{{^usCountry}} The close scheduling of these major events, both taking place in the United States, has raised questions about whether members of the French World Cup squad will attend the Spurs’ Game 1 appearance in the NBA Finals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The close scheduling of these major events, both taking place in the United States, has raised questions about whether members of the French World Cup squad will attend the Spurs’ Game 1 appearance in the NBA Finals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But, that scenario now appears unlikely, as one of the French squad players has already commented on the possibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But, that scenario now appears unlikely, as one of the French squad players has already commented on the possibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The French full-back Jules Koundé was recently asked in a press conference whether the national team had any plans to attend Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Finals appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The French full-back Jules Koundé was recently asked in a press conference whether the national team had any plans to attend Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Finals appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The reporter pointed out that if the NBA Finals go to a Game 6 at New York City, the matchup would take place just hours after France’s scheduled World Cup clash against Senegal in New Jersey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reporter pointed out that if the NBA Finals go to a Game 6 at New York City, the matchup would take place just hours after France’s scheduled World Cup clash against Senegal in New Jersey. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Victor Wembanyama’s record-breaking numbers that fueled Spurs’ return to NBA Finals after 12-Year wait

During the press conference, he asked Koundé, “Have you tried to arrange a trip to the [Madison Square] Garden with Didier Deschamps?”

The 27-year-old defender’s response was quick as he said, “No… we haven’t discussed it with the coach. I think that would be a very difficult negotiation.”

Nevertheless, he later stressed that as French players, the team takes pride in seeing one of their own represent the nation on such a prominent stage.

“What he’s achieving is inspiring. So we talk about it, we are keeping an eye on it,” he added.

Obstacles in France NBA Final attendance plans

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The French team’s designated base for the World Cup in the United States will be Bentley University in Massachusetts.

With the NBA Finals games being played in New York and San Antonio, the long travel distances could make it difficult for the squad to attend during their training schedule between World Cup matches.

However, on the day of the Senegal fixture, the shorter travel distance, from New Jersey to New York, could make attendance more feasible if the Finals series extends to that stage.

Also read: Mitchell Robinson not only playing, set to be Knicks' X-factor vs Spurs in Game 1: Insider

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Nevertheless, the French squad is yet to arrive in the United States, with their reported arrival scheduled for June 10, just a day before the World Cup begins.

But despite their absence, Mbappé and his teammates, as Koundé suggested, will probably keep a close eye on Wembanyama’s showdown against the Knicks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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