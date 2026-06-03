Victor Wembanyama’s record-breaking numbers that fueled Spurs’ return to NBA Finals after 12-Year wait

Behind Victor Wembanyama's outstanding regular season and playoff performances, San Antonio has returned to the Finals for the first time since 2014. Victor Wembanyama's outstanding regular season and playoff performances pushed San Antonio to the Finals for the first time since 2014. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The 22-year-old's rapid rise has placed him in conversations alongside some of the most impactful big men in modern NBA history.

As the Spurs punched their ticket to the NBA Finals, Victor Wembanyama delivered a Game 7 performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder that placed him in the company of legends such as Shaquille O'Neal and other all-time greats.

Joins Hall of Fame big men in playoff history Over the course of the seven-game battle with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Victor Wembanyama piled up 191 points and 19 blocks.

According to StatMuse, only two other players in NBA history have recorded at least 175 points and 15 blocks in a Conference Finals series: Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Historic two-way playoff record While joining elite company statistically, Victor Wembanyama also created a historic milestone of his own.

With the Thunder eliminated, he became the first player ever to tally 15-plus three-pointers and 15-plus blocks in a Conference Finals series, showcasing the unique blend of shooting and rim protection that makes him such a difficult matchup.

Inspires one of youngest finals teams ever The French superstar has not only dominated on the court but also helped raise the level of his teammates. San Antonio's success this postseason showed that its youthful core may be further along than expected.

Also read: Victor Wembanyama's track record vs Knicks ahead of Spurs' NBA Finals battle; full breakdown

At an average age of just over 25 years, the Spurs are now the second-youngest team ever to advance to the NBA Finals, behind only the Bill Walton-led Trail Blazers of the late 1970s.