NBA Finals: Oklahoma City Thunder players to watch vs Indiana Pacers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are ready to host the first game of the NBA Finals in their hometown on Thursday (June 5). The team will be playing against the Indiana Pacers for the title in what’s proved to be an interesting but welcome lead-up to a compelling season. This matchup marks the sixth consecutive season where the NBA does not have a repeat finalist from either the Eastern or Western Conference. Moreover, this is the first time that two mid-scale teams are facing off against each other for the title. Aaron Wiggins and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder (Getty Images via AFP)

All eyes are set on the key players among the Thunder to bring home the cup and laurels for the first time since 1979.

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander

Named as league MVP and Western Conference finals MVP this year, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander is no easy name to tackle. The point guard is known for his ability to glide quickly and smartly through the paint to get to the free-throw line and deliver tough finishes. With an average of 29.8 points, 6.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals while shooting 47.1% from the field, Alexander is a score-first player in contrast to his Pacers counterpart, Tyrese Haliburton. He secured decisive wins in the five games played against the Minnesota Timberwolves to gain a decisive footing in the West. Only the first match against Haliburton will reveal how well he stands up to the underdog team of this series.

Jalen Williams

Jalen Williams gave a challenge to the Timberwolves in every match he played, but struggled to be an offensive threat against the Denver Nuggets during the second round. Although the burden to stabilize things can be left up to Chet Holmgren, Williams still needs to be consistent to deliver optimal performance. Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein are the hidden key to the Thunder’s offensive and defensive success.

Subsidiary factors

In most situations, the Thunder tend to rely solely on their top two to three players to secure a win. Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, and Cason Wallace are tasked with providing backcourt depth to the Thunder during play. Although they have a decisive edge when it comes to rotation, the fact that even their ninth guy is better than the Pacers’ seventh or eighth player does not always translate into a definitive advantage on the floor.

The match will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ at 8:30 PM ET.

By Stuti Gupta