NBA gambling, rigged poker scandals: Full list of people arrested - Damon Jones to Eric Earnest

The FBI carried out investigations into schemes involving illegal sports betting and rigged poker games, leading to the arrest of 34, authorities said on Thursday. Among them are Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Damon Jones. Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was among those arrested by the FBI.(AP)

FBI Director Kash Patel and others in law enforcement said the multiple charges involve four of the five leading mafia families and organized crime networks. Here's a full list of people arrested.

People named in NBA gambling probe indictment

Eric Earnest

Marves Fairley

Shane Hennen

Damon Jones

Deniro Laster

Terry Rozier

People named in FBI's poker scheme indictment

Ernest Aiello

Nelson Alvarez

Louis Apicella

Ammar Awawdeh

Saul Becher

Chauncey Billups

Matthew Daddino

Eric Earnest

Lee Fama

John Gallo

Marco Garzon

Thomas Gelardo

Jamie Gilet

Tony Goodson

Kenny Han

Shane Hennen

Osman Hoti

Horatio Hu

Zhen Hu

Damon Jones

Joseph Lanni

John Mazzola

Curtis Meeks

Nicholas Minucci

Michael Renzulli

Anthony Ruggiero Jr.

Anthony Shnayderman

Robert Stroud

Seth Trustman

Sophia Wei

Julius Ziliani

The list of names was reported on by People magazine. The government prosecution of the case is being handled by Assistant United States Attorneys Benjamin Weintraub, David Berman and Kaitlin Farrell.

If convicted in the wire fraud and conspiracy indictment, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 40 years -- 20 years for wire fraud conspiracy and 20 years for money laundering conspiracy.

NBA statement amid FBI probe

The NBA released a statement after the arrests in the FBI case.

“We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today. Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority,” they said.

While the case has shaken up the NBA at the start of the season, teams are grappling with the sudden arrests as well. Tiago Splitter was named interim coach of the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday after the arrest of Chauncey Billups.

(With agency inputs)