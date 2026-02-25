New Dolphins GM: Everything is on the table with QB Tua Tagovailoa

New Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan says that everything is on the table when it comes to the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Talking to reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Sullivan made it clear that talks early this offseason with Tagovailoa and his representation have been positive despite him finishing last season on the bench under former Miami coach Mike McDaniel.

"Everything's on the table right now. It could go in a lot of different ways," Sullivan said. "A trade is a possibility, but Tua is aware, his representation is aware. We've had really positive conversations, and, like I said, it's kind of all on the table when it comes to Tua at this moment.

" have expressed that he wants to play and that they still think he can play at a high level. The conversations have been productive, but they have not in particular said that they want to be traded."

Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Dolphins, was benched for the final three games of the 2025 season in favor of seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers after throwing a career-high 15 interceptions along with 20 touchdowns in 14 games.

Over six seasons in Miami, Tagovailoa has completed 68% of his passes for 18,166 yards, 120 touchdowns and 59 interceptions.

Tagolvailoa, who turns 28 on March 2, is halfway through the four-year $212.4 million extension he signed ahead of the 2024 season and is guaranteed $54 million for the 2026 season.

If Miami releases him before June 1, it would create an NFL-record $99.2 million dead cap hit.

The Dolphins enter this offseason in a moment of transition under Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley, both of whom left jobs with Green Bay to take over in Miami.

Miami released injured veteran receiver Tyreek Hill and veteran defensive end Bradley Chubb, moves which Sullivan said were made to make the team " younger and cheaper."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.