NFL preseason finale week: See full list and schedule for all games

The 2025 NFL preseason finale is here. As the 2025 NFL preseason enters its third and final week, teams across the league are making critical decisions to shape their regular-season rosters. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to kick off on September 4. In the final week of the 2025 NFL preseason, teams finalize rosters with games like Eagles vs. Jets and Cowboys vs. Falcons. (Photo by Greg Fiume / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Schedule for NFL preseason finale

Here’s a look at the pending schedule for this weekend:

Thursday (August 21)

· Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers (7 PM ET) (Bank of America Stadium)

· New England Patriots vs New York Giants (8 PM ET) (MetLife Stadium)

Friday (August 22)

· Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Jets (7:30 PM ET) (MetLife Stadium)

· Minnesota Vikings vs Tennessee Titans (7:30 PM ET) (Nissan Stadium)

· Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys (7:30 PM ET) (AT&T Stadium)

· Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs (7:50 PM ET) (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium)

Saturday (August 23)

· Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Commanders (12 PM ET) (Northwest Stadium)

· Indianapolis Colts vs Cincinnati Bengals (1 PM ET) (Paycor Stadium)

· Los Angeles Rams vs Cleveland Browns (1 PM ET) (Huntington Bank Field)

· Houston Texans vs Detroit Lions (1 PM ET) (Ford Field)

· Denver Broncos vs New Orleans Saints (1 PM ET) (Caesars Superdome)

· Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers (4 PM ET) (Lambeau Field)

· Jacksonville Jaguars vs Miami Dolphins (7 PM ET) (Hard Rock Stadium)

· Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:30 PM ET) (Raymond James Stadium)

· Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers (8:30 PM ET) (Levi's Stadium)

· Las Vegas Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals (10 PM ET) (State Farm Stadium)

Where to watch the NFL preseason finale?

All national games can be accessed and viewed through multiple outlets. Local games will be available on local channels, and out-of-market games will be available to stream outside the local market.

“TV providers include over-the-air broadcasts, YouTube TV, DirecTV, XFinity, Spectrum, Hulu, Dish, Sling, Fios, Fubo, Optimum, etc. Selecting “TV Provider” assumes access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Connect your account for game availability based on your specific TV provider subscription,” says the official NFL website.

All games will be available to stream on the NFL+ network. Week 1 of the regular season will kick off on Thursday (September 4) at 8:20 PM IST as the Dallas Cowboys face Super Bowl reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles.