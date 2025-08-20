NFL preseason finale: When and where to watch live stream for week 3?

The 2025 NFL preseason has almost come to a wrap. Before the regular season begins, here’s a look at how to watch the last bits of the on-field preseason magic: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) waits with teammates to walk on to the field for an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)

Week 3 schedule

THURSDAY (August 21)

· Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers (7 PM ET)

· New England Patriots vs New York Giants (8 PM ET)

FRIDAY (August 22)

· Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Jets (7:30 PM ET)

· Minnesota Vikings vs Tennessee Titans (7:30 PM ET)

· Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys (7:30 PM ET)

· Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs (7:50 PM ET)

SATURDAY (August 23)

· Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Commanders (12 PM ET)

· Indianapolis Colts vs Cincinnati Bengals (1 PM ET)

· Los Angeles Rams vs Cleveland Browns (1 PM ET)

· Houston Texans vs Detroit Lions (1 PM ET)

· Denver Broncos vs New Orleans Saints (1 PM ET)

· Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers (4 PM ET)

· Jacksonville Jaguars vs Miami Dolphins (7 PM ET)

· Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:30 PM ET)

· Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers (8:30 PM ET)

· Las Vegas Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals (10 PM ET)

Where can I watch?

All national games can be accessed and viewed through multiple outlets. Local games will be available on local channels, and out-of-market games will be available to stream outside the local market.

The Patriots vs Giants game will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video, and the Vikings vs Titans game will be streamed on CBS. All out-of-market games will be available on local channels.

“TV providers include over-the-air broadcasts, YouTube TV, DirecTV, XFinity, Spectrum, Hulu, Dish, Sling, Fios, Fubo, Optimum, etc. Selecting “TV Provider” assumes access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Connect your account for game availability based on your specific TV provider subscription,” says the official NFL website.

All games will be available for streaming on the NFL+ network.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta