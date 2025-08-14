NFL Preseason Week 2: When and where to catch all the action this weekend

The first week of the NFL preseason started off on August 7 with a doubleheader as the Indianapolis Colts faced off against the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders took on the Seattle Seahawks. The second week of NFL pre-season games starts Friday, August 15, with the Titans visiting the Falcons in Atlanta. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

It will be followed by 15 more games, culminating with a Monday Night Football double-header between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills and the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here's how you can catch all the action this weekend:

NFL Preseason Week 2: When & Where To Watch

Friday, Aug 15

Titans vs. Falcons - 7:00 p.m. ET on Fox 5 Atlanta/NFL Network

Chiefs at Seahawks – 10:00 p.m. ET on KING 5/ NFL Network

Saturday, Aug 16

Browns at Eagles 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC 10/NFL Network

Patriots at Vikings – 1:00 p.m. ET on Patriots Preseason Network and Fox 9 MN

Packers at Colts – 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS4

Dolphins at Lions – 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS Miami and Lions TV Network

Panthers at Texans – 1:00 p.m. ET on KTRK (ABC)

Sunday, Aug 17

49ers at Raiders – 4:00 p.m. ET on KPIX Fox 5 Vegas and NFL Network

Ravens at Cowboys – 7:00 p.m. ET on WBAL-TV

Buccaneers at Steelers – 7:00 p.m. ET on KDKA-TV

Jets at Giants – 7:00 p.m. ET WCBS 2 and NFL Network

Chargers at Rams – 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC 7

Cardinals at Broncos – 9:30 p.m. ET on KUSA-TV (9News) and NFL Network

Jaguars at Saints – 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS 47, Fox 8 and NFL Network

Monday, August 18

Bills at Bears – 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX

Bengals at Commanders – 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

With contributions from Stuti Gupta.