NFL Preseason Week 2: When and where to catch all the action this weekend

NFL preseason Week 2 kicks off Aug 15 with Titans vs. Falcons, followed by 15 games, ending with a MNF doubleheader featuring Bears, Bills, Commanders, Bengals.
The first week of the NFL preseason started off on August 7 with a doubleheader as the Indianapolis Colts faced off against the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders took on the Seattle Seahawks. The second week of NFL pre-season games starts Friday, August 15, with the Titans visiting the Falcons in Atlanta.
It will be followed by 15 more games, culminating with a Monday Night Football double-header between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills and the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here's how you can catch all the action this weekend:
NFL Preseason Week 2: When & Where To Watch
Friday, Aug 15
Titans vs. Falcons - 7:00 p.m. ET on Fox 5 Atlanta/NFL Network
Chiefs at Seahawks – 10:00 p.m. ET on KING 5/ NFL Network
Saturday, Aug 16
Browns at Eagles 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC 10/NFL Network
Patriots at Vikings – 1:00 p.m. ET on Patriots Preseason Network and Fox 9 MN
Packers at Colts – 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS4
Dolphins at Lions – 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS Miami and Lions TV Network