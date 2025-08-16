Philadelphia Eagles vs Cleveland Browns: Time, odds, prediction, where to watch and more

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to go up against the Cleveland Browns on August 16 in the NFL preseason Week 2 clash. The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, started the preseason on a strong note with a 34-27 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS reported. On the other hand, the Browns also won their first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers 30-10. The Philadelphia Eagles are seen as the favorites to win the game against the Cleveland Browns.(Getty Images via AFP)

Eagles vs Browns: Odds and prediction

As per SportsLine's Matt Severance, the Eagles are the favorites to win the game with a 3.5-point lead. They are presently -210 on the moneyline. The Browns are at +170 on the moneyline as the underdogs.

Eagles vs Browns: Who’s playing?

As per Cleveland.com, Shedeur Sanders may sit out the fixture due to an oblique strain. The rookie was the star of the Browns’ last game, where he threw for 138 yards and scored two touchdowns. In his place, newbie Dillon Gabriel could start in the game, provided he has recovered well from his hamstring injury.

For the Eagles, Kyle McCord, Maxen Hook, and Kylen Granson could be some of the players to watch out for. Nick Sirianni could sit the Eagles' starter again, CBS reported. Jalen Hurts is expected to lead the team again. For McCord, the fixture is another opportunity to prove his worth after a less-than-stellar debut. The sixth-round quarterback completed just 1 of 5 passes for 8 yards against the Bengals.

Eagles vs Browns: When and where to watch

The game will kick off at 1 pm ET on August 16 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Viewers can tune into the NFL Network to watch the live broadcast. Apart from the NFL Network, DIRECTV offers several subscription options, including packs including the NFL Network, the NY Post reported. The streaming service has a five-day free trial, followed by a monthly payment of $49.99.

Other streaming options include Hulu + Live TV and NFL+.

FAQs

What time is the Eagles vs Browns match?

It starts at 1 pm ET on Saturday, August 16.

Which team is favored in the Eagles vs Browns match?

The Eagles hold an edge in terms of predictions.

Will Shedeur Sanders play in the Eagles vs Browns game?

He is unlikely to play due to an oblique strain.