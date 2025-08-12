Terry Bradshaw issues rare warning to Steelers QB Jalen Hurts: ‘Don't ever…’

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Terry Bradshaw, passed along a bizarre warning to Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts during a recent appearance on FOX’s Super Bowl LIX broadcast. Following their crushing win over the Kansas City Chiefs last season, the Eagles managed to put a hold on the Chiefs’ three-peat. Patrick Mahomes’s team fell through and was faced with the Eagles’ offensive line. File photo of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts(AP)

Terry Bradshaw warns Jalen Hurt

Speaking about his early career and fan reactions at the wins he secured in the early 1974 season, Bradshaw remarked, “Then you win a Super Bowl and you go to the parade, and here's what you hear at the parade: 'Hey Bradshaw. You better win this sucker again next year, you hillbilly or we'll run your a-- out of here. So, don't ever expect to satisfy [fans].”

This digression prompted an amused face and chuckle from his co-hosts Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson. Now in his fourth year as the Eagles’ first-choice quarterback, Jalen Hurts 46-20 record in the regular season helps him aid the Eagles in continuously reaching the playoff stage.

“I told myself when I got drafted that I wouldn’t go to the Rocky steps until I won a Championship,” Hurts said earlier this year, as reported by Sports Illustrated. “And now we're here.” He was referring to the steps leading to the Philadelphia Museum of Art that were made famous by Sylvester Stallone in the Rocky film franchise.

Team updates

Kyle McCord and the Cleveland Brown’s signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson (traded for Kenny Pickket), made Hurts more confident in securing his award and working closely with coach Kevin Patullo, now promoted to offensive coordinator following Kelly Moore being named as head coach at the New Orleans Saints. Before Patullo combined his role of assisting with working as a pass game coordinator, he was aiding in carrying out associate head coach duties.

Hurts won an MVP award at Super Bowl LIX, with two touchdowns, 221 passing yards, and 72 rushing yards, as reported by FOX Sports.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta