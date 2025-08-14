NFL preseason week 2: Here's a full injury report - from Shedeur Sanders to Najee Harris
The NFL Preseason is about to enter Week 2 of its run. Despite multiple moves and fallbacks, some players seem to have fallen short early on in the game after being riddled with injuries.
Here is a look at the list of injured players in each team, their current status, and estimated dates of return:
Arizona Cardinals
Trishton Jackson WR 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Christian Jones OT 16 Aug Questionable
Will Hernandez G 16 Aug Out
Valentin Senn OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve
BJ Ojulari LB 16 Aug Out
Starling Thomas V CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
J.J. Russell LB 16 Aug Questionable
Bilal Nichols DT 16 Aug Out
Walter Nolen III DT 23 Aug Out
Sean Murphy-Bunting CB 9 Feb Out
Atlanta Falcons
Clark Phillips III CB 15 Aug Questionable
Carlos Washington Jr. RB 15 Aug Questionable
Darnell Mooney WR 22 Aug Questionable
Grayland Arnold S 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Malik Verdon S 15 Aug Out
Troy Andersen LB 15 Aug Out
Baltimore Ravens
Keaton Mitchell RB 16 Aug Questionable
Robert Longerbeam CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
William Kwenkeu LB 16 Aug Questionable
Bilhal Kone CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Marcus Major Jr. RB 16 Aug Questionable
Rasheen Ali RB 16 Aug Questionable
Isaiah Likely TE 16 Aug Questionable
Ar'Darius Washington S 7 Dec Out
Emery Jones Jr. OT 16 Aug Out
Buffalo Bills
Maxwell Hairston CB 17 Aug Questionable
Daequan Hardy CB 17 Aug Questionable
Tyler Bass PK 17 Aug Questionable
Taylor Rapp S 17 Aug Questionable
Tylan Grable OT 17 Aug Questionable
Khalil Shakir WR 23 Aug Questionable
Cole Bishop S 17 Aug Questionable
Shaq Thompson LB 17 Aug Questionable
Alec Anderson OT 17 Aug Questionable
Curtis Samuel WR 17 Aug Questionable
Kaden Prather WR 17 Aug Questionable
Terrel Bernard LB 17 Aug Questionable
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger C 17 Aug Out
Carolina Panthers
Chandler Zavala G 16 Aug Questionable
LaBryan Ray DE 16 Aug Questionable
Jaycee Horn CB 16 Aug Questionable
Damien Lewis G 16 Aug Questionable
Claudin Cherelus LB 16 Aug Questionable
Derrick Brown DE 16 Aug Questionable
Popo Aumavae DT 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Jonathon Brooks RB 9 Feb Out
Chicago Bears
Shaun Wade CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Ameer Speed CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Terell Smith CB 17 Aug Questionable
Amen Ogbongbemiga LB 17 Aug Questionable
Travis Homer RB 17 Aug Questionable
Kyler Gordon CB 17 Aug Questionable
Jordan Murray TE 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Doug Kramer Jr. C 17 Aug Questionable
Roschon Johnson RB 17 Aug Questionable
Kiran Amegadjie OT 17 Aug Questionable
Miles Boykin WR 17 Aug Questionable
Deion Hankins RB 17 Aug Questionable
Ricky Stromberg C 17 Aug Questionable
Shemar Turner DT 17 Aug Questionable
Jaylon Johnson CB 17 Aug Out
Andrew Billings DT 17 Aug Questionable
Cincinnati Bengals
Mike Gesicki TE 18 Aug Questionable
B.J. Hill DT 18 Aug Questionable
Kendall Milton RB 18 Aug Questionable
Jermaine Burton WR 18 Aug Questionable
Geno Stone S 23 Aug Questionable
Dax Hill CB 18 Aug Questionable
Cedric Johnson DE 18 Aug Questionable
Marco Wilson CB 18 Aug Questionable
Erick All Jr. TE 9 Feb Out
Cleveland Browns
Shedeur Sanders QB 16 Aug Questionable
Luke Floriea WR 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Greg Newsome II CB 16 Aug Questionable
Mohamoud Diabate LB 16 Aug Questionable
Pierre Strong Jr. RB 16 Aug Questionable
Kenny Pickett QB 16 Aug Questionable
LaMareon James CB 16 Aug Questionable
Gage Larvadain WR 16 Aug Questionable
Anthony Kendall CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Martin Emerson Jr. CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
David Bell WR 16 Aug Out
Mike Hall Jr. DT 16 Aug Out
Deshaun Watson QB 16 Aug Out
Justin Osborne C 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB 9 Feb Out
Dallas Cowboys
Alijah Clark S 16 Aug Questionable
Payton Turner DE 16 Aug Questionable
Jalen Brooks WR 16 Aug Questionable
Jaydon Blue RB 16 Aug Questionable
Saahdiq Charles G 16 Aug Questionable
Robert Rochell CB 16 Aug Questionable
Joe Milton III QB 16 Aug Questionable
Jake Ferguson TE 16 Aug Questionable
Rob Jones G 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Micah Parsons DE 16 Aug Questionable
Mazi Smith DT 16 Aug Questionable
Tyler Guyton OT 22 Aug Questionable
Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 16 Aug Questionable
Justin Barron LB 16 Aug Questionable
Tyler Smith G 16 Aug Questionable
Shavon Revel Jr. CB 4 Sep Out
Caelen Carson CB 4 Sep Questionable
Trevon Diggs CB 22 Aug Out
DeMarvion Overshown LB 5 Oct Out
Josh Butler CB 16 Aug Out
Denver Broncos
Matt Henningsen DE 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Reese Taylor CB 16 Aug Questionable
Drew Sanders LB 7 Sep Questionable
Michael Burton FB 16 Aug Questionable
Johnny Walker Jr. LB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Detroit Lions
Taylor Decker OT 16 Aug Questionable
Ahmed Hassanein DE 16 Aug Questionable
Morice Norris S 23 Aug Questionable
Colby Sorsdal OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Justin Herron OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Kenny Yeboah TE 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Sione Vaki RB 16 Aug Questionable
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Dominic Lovett WR 16 Aug Questionable
Kye Robichaux RB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Jamarco Jones OT 16 Aug Questionable
Dan Jackson S 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Pat O'Connor DE 16 Aug Questionable
Dan Skipper OT 16 Aug Questionable
Terrion Arnold CB 16 Aug Questionable
Alim McNeill DT 4 Dec Out
Levi Onwuzurike DE 9 Feb Out
Mekhi Wingo DT 16 Aug Out
Malcolm Rodriguez LB 16 Aug Out
Miles Frazier G 16 Aug Out
Khalil Dorsey CB 16 Aug Out
Josh Paschal DE 16 Aug Out
Green Bay Packers
Israel Abanikanda RB 16 Aug Questionable
Xavier McKinney S 23 Aug Questionable
Romeo Doubs WR 16 Aug Questionable
Christian Watson WR 16 Aug Out
Jordan Love QB 23 Aug Questionable
Jayden Reed WR 16 Aug Questionable
Zayne Anderson S 16 Aug Questionable
Dontayvion Wicks WR 16 Aug Questionable
John Williams G 16 Aug Out
Collin Oliver DE 16 Aug Out
Travis Glover OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Sam Brown Jr. WR 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Quay Walker LB 16 Aug Questionable
Nate Hobbs CB 7 Sep Questionable
Arron Mosby DE 16 Aug Questionable
Kamal Hadden CB 16 Aug Questionable
Houston Texans
C.J. Gardner-Johnson S 7 Sep Questionable
Cam Robinson OT 16 Aug Questionable
Irv Smith Jr. TE 16 Aug Questionable
Nick Chubb RB 16 Aug Questionable
Brevin Jordan TE 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Marlon Davidson DT 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Jaylen Reed S 7 Sep Questionable
Jimmie Ward S 16 Aug Out
Johnny Johnson III WR 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Kyonte Hamilton DT 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Joe Mixon RB 7 Sep Out
Alijah Huzzie CB 16 Aug Out
Trent Brown OT 16 Aug Out
Kurt Hinish DT 16 Aug Out
Tank Dell WR 16 Aug Out
Denico Autry DE 16 Aug Out
LaDarius Henderson G 16 Aug Questionable
Indianapolis Colts
Kenny Moore II CB 16 Aug Questionable
D.J. Montgomery WR 16 Aug Questionable
Alec Pierce WR 16 Aug Questionable
Jaylon Jones CB 16 Aug Questionable
JuJu Brents CB 16 Aug Questionable
Nick Cross S 16 Aug Questionable
Jaylon Carlies LB 16 Aug Questionable
Khalil Herbert RB 16 Aug Questionable
Kwity Paye DE 16 Aug Questionable
Justin Walley CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Salvon Ahmed RB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Charvarius Ward CB 16 Aug Questionable
Segun Olubi LB 16 Aug Questionable
Zaire Franklin LB 16 Aug Questionable
DeForest Buckner DT 16 Aug Questionable
Samson Ebukam DE 16 Aug Questionable
Jack Wilson OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Jacksonville Jaguars
Levi Wallace CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Johnny Mundt TE 17 Aug Questionable
Arik Armstead DE 17 Aug Questionable
Jalen McLeod LB 17 Aug Questionable
Cole Van Lanen OT 7 Sep Questionable
Caleb Ransaw CB 17 Aug Questionable
Montaric Brown CB 7 Sep Questionable
Maason Smith DT 17 Aug Out
Cooper Hodges OT 6 Oct Out
Kansas City Chiefs
Ethan Driskell OT 15 Aug Questionable
Hollywood Brown WR 22 Aug Questionable
Kareem Hunt RB 15 Aug Questionable
Deon Bush S 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Janarius Robinson DE 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Jaylen Watson CB 15 Aug Questionable
Rashee Rice WR 15 Aug Questionable
Kristian Fulton CB 15 Aug Questionable
Eric Scott Jr. CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Drue Tranquill LB 15 Aug Questionable
Jake Briningstool TE 15 Aug Questionable
Keaontay Ingram RB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
BJ Thompson DE 9 Feb Out
Las Vegas Raiders
Jackson Powers-Johnson C 16 Aug Questionable
Alex Cappa G 16 Aug Questionable
Adam Butler DT 16 Aug Questionable
Andre Carter II DE 16 Aug Questionable
Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB 16 Aug Questionable
Leki Fotu DT 16 Aug Questionable
Los Angeles Chargers
Najee Harris RB 16 Aug Out
Eric Rogers CB 16 Aug Questionable
Deane Leonard DB 16 Aug Questionable
Rashawn Slater OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Jordan Petaia TE 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Josh Fuga DT 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Mekhi Becton G 16 Aug Questionable
Jalen Reagor WR 16 Aug Questionable
Del'Shawn Phillips LB 16 Aug Out
Cam Hart CB 16 Aug Questionable
Los Angeles Rams
Anthony Torres TE 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Matthew Stafford QB 16 Aug Questionable
Ronnie Rivers RB 16 Aug Questionable
Jared Verse LB 16 Aug Questionable
Nate Landman LB 16 Aug Questionable
Terrance Ferguson TE 16 Aug Questionable
Emmanuel Forbes Jr. CB 16 Aug Questionable
Alaric Jackson OT 16 Aug Questionable
Miami Dolphins
Jaylen Waddle WR 16 Aug Questionable
Tyreek Hill WR 16 Aug Questionable
Jaelan Phillips LB 16 Aug Questionable
Alexander Mattison RB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Darren Waller TE 16 Aug Out
Elijah Campbell S
Jalin Conyers TE 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Austin Jackson G 7 Sep Questionable
Alec Ingold FB 16 Aug Questionable
Kader Kohou CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Bayron Matos OT 16 Aug Questionable
Obinna Eze OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Ashtyn Davis S 16 Aug Questionable
Aaron Brewer G 16 Aug Questionable
Artie Burns CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Liam Eichenberg OT 16 Aug Out
Jason Maitre CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Minnesota Vikings
Rondale Moore WR 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Matt Nelson OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Justin Jefferson WR 16 Aug Questionable
Christian Darrisaw OT 16 Aug Questionable
Alex Williams DE 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Gavin Bartholomew TE 16 Aug Out
New England Patriots
Hunter Henry TE 16 Aug Questionable
Stefon Diggs WR 16 Aug Questionable
Rhamondre Stevenson RB 16 Aug Questionable
Christian Gonzalez CB 16 Aug Questionable
Lan Larison RB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Ja'Lynn Polk WR 21 Aug Questionable
Kendrick Bourne WR 16 Aug Questionable
Marcellas Dial Jr. CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Jaquelin Roy DT 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Yasir Durant OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Brock Lampe FB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
New Orleans Saints
Alontae Taylor CB 17 Aug Questionable
Will Clapp C 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Trevor Penning OT 17 Aug Questionable
Bub Means WR 17 Aug Questionable
Chris Olave WR 17 Aug Questionable
Devin Neal RB 17 Aug Questionable
Nick Saldiveri OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve
J.T. Gray DB 17 Aug Questionable
Foster Moreau TE 17 Aug Out
Taysom Hill TE 17 Aug Out
Pete Werner LB 17 Aug Questionable
New York Giants
Anthony Johnson Jr. S 5 Oct Out
Jalin Hyatt WR 16 Aug Questionable
Malik Nabers WR 16 Aug Questionable
Cam Skattebo RB 16 Aug Questionable
Darius Slayton WR 16 Aug Questionable
Cor'Dale Flott CB 16 Aug Questionable
Victor Dimukeje LB 16 Aug Out
Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Dexter Lawrence II DT 16 Aug Questionable
Andrew Thomas OT 16 Aug Out
Eric Gray RB 16 Aug Out
New York Jets
Sauce Gardner CB 16 Aug Questionable
Allen Lazard WR 22 Aug Questionable
Tyrod Taylor QB 7 Sep Questionable
Jermaine Johnson LB 16 Aug Questionable
Kene Nwangwu RB 16 Aug Questionable
Isaiah Davis RB 16 Aug Questionable
Byron Cowart DT 16 Aug Questionable
Azareye'h Thomas CB 16 Aug Questionable
Xavier Gipson WR 16 Aug Questionable
Kris Boyd CB 16 Aug Questionable
John Simpson G 16 Aug Questionable
Malachi Moore S 16 Aug Questionable
Gus Hartwig C 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Irvin Charles WR 16 Aug Out
Philadelphia Eagles
A.J. Brown WR 16 Aug Questionable
Gabe Hall DT 16 Aug Questionable
Byron Young DT 16 Aug Questionable
Landon Dickerson G 4 Sep Questionable
Charley Hughlett LS 16 Aug Questionable
Kenyon Green G 16 Aug Questionable
Cameron Latu TE 16 Aug Questionable
Montrell Johnson Jr. RB 16 Aug Questionable
Terrace Marshall Jr. WR 16 Aug Questionable
Zack Baun LB 16 Aug Questionable
Elijah Cooks WR 16 Aug Questionable
Jalen Carter DT 16 Aug Questionable
Nakobe Dean LB 16 Aug Out
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron McCutcheon CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Jonnu Smith TE 16 Aug Questionable
Calvin Austin III WR 16 Aug Questionable
Darius Slay CB 16 Aug Questionable
Will Howard QB 21 Aug Questionable
Alex Highsmith LB 16 Aug Questionable
Joey Porter Jr. CB 16 Aug Questionable
Calvin Anderson OT 16 Aug Questionable
Dean Lowry DT 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Cory Trice Jr. CB 16 Aug Questionable
Donald Parham Jr. TE 9 Feb Injured Reserve
San Francisco 49ers
Ben Bartch G 16 Aug Questionable
Jacob Cowing WR 16 Aug Questionable
Upton Stout CB 16 Aug Questionable
Ameer Abdullah RB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Jordan Watkins WR 7 Sep Questionable
Brandon Aiyuk WR 7 Sep Out
Fabian Moreau CB 16 Aug Questionable
Chazz Surratt LB 16 Aug Questionable
Tatum Bethune LB 16 Aug Questionable
Jordan Elliott DT 16 Aug Questionable
Robert Beal Jr. DE 16 Aug Questionable
Marques Sigle S 16 Aug Questionable
Richie Grant S 16 Aug Questionable
Equanimeous St. Brown WR 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Mykel Williams DE 16 Aug Questionable
Jordan James RB 16 Aug Questionable
Evan Anderson DT 16 Aug Questionable
Sam Okuayinonu DT 16 Aug Questionable
Ji'Ayir Brown S 16 Aug Questionable
Kyle Juszczyk FB 16 Aug Questionable
Kevin Givens DT 7 Sep Questionable
Jauan Jennings WR 16 Aug Questionable
Isaac Guerendo RB 16 Aug Questionable
Deommodore Lenoir CB 16 Aug Questionable
Tarron Jackson DE 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Seattle Seahawks
Olu Oluwatimi C 15 Aug Questionable
Tyrice Knight LB 15 Aug Questionable
Steven Sims WR 15 Aug Questionable
Josh Ross LB 15 Aug Questionable
AJ Finley S 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Charles Cross OT 7 Sep Questionable
Kenny McIntosh RB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Uchenna Nwosu LB 7 Sep Out
Johnathan Hankins DT 15 Aug Out
Rylie Mills DT 15 Aug Out
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cade Otton TE 16 Aug Questionable
Rachaad White RB 16 Aug Questionable
Anthony Walker Jr. LB 16 Aug Out
Dennis Houston WR 16 Aug Questionable
Benjamin Morrison CB 16 Aug Questionable
Tristan Wirfs OT 5 Oct Out
Chris Godwin WR 16 Aug Out
Sua Opeta G 16 Aug Questionable
David Walker LB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Kameron Johnson WR 16 Aug Questionable
Trey Palmer WR 16 Aug Questionable
Desmond Watson DT 16 Aug Out
Tennessee Titans
Tyjae Spears RB 7 Sep Questionable
T'Vondre Sweat DT 15 Aug Questionable
Chandler Brewer OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Treylon Burks WR 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Will Levis QB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
L'Jarius Sneed CB 15 Aug Out
Kevin Zeitler G 15 Aug Questionable
Washington Commanders
Viliami Fehoko Jr. DE 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 18 Aug Questionable
Kevon Seymour CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Lucas Niang OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Marcus Mariota QB 18 Aug Questionable
Brandon Coleman OT 18 Aug Questionable
Sam Cosmi G 7 Sep Out
Tyree Jackson TE 9 Feb Injured Reserve
Terry McLaurin WR 18 Aug Out
