NFL preseason week 2: Here's a full injury report - from Shedeur Sanders to Najee Harris

The NFL Preseason is about to enter Week 2 of its run. Despite multiple moves and fallbacks, some players seem to have fallen short early on in the game after being riddled with injuries. Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns is injured(Getty Images via AFP)

Here is a look at the list of injured players in each team, their current status, and estimated dates of return:

Arizona Cardinals

Trishton Jackson WR 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Christian Jones OT 16 Aug Questionable

Will Hernandez G 16 Aug Out

Valentin Senn OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve

BJ Ojulari LB 16 Aug Out

Starling Thomas V CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

J.J. Russell LB 16 Aug Questionable

Bilal Nichols DT 16 Aug Out

Walter Nolen III DT 23 Aug Out

Sean Murphy-Bunting CB 9 Feb Out

Atlanta Falcons

Clark Phillips III CB 15 Aug Questionable

Carlos Washington Jr. RB 15 Aug Questionable

Darnell Mooney WR 22 Aug Questionable

Grayland Arnold S 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Malik Verdon S 15 Aug Out

Troy Andersen LB 15 Aug Out

Baltimore Ravens

Keaton Mitchell RB 16 Aug Questionable

Robert Longerbeam CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

William Kwenkeu LB 16 Aug Questionable

Bilhal Kone CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Marcus Major Jr. RB 16 Aug Questionable

Rasheen Ali RB 16 Aug Questionable

Isaiah Likely TE 16 Aug Questionable

Ar'Darius Washington S 7 Dec Out

Emery Jones Jr. OT 16 Aug Out

Buffalo Bills

Maxwell Hairston CB 17 Aug Questionable

Daequan Hardy CB 17 Aug Questionable

Tyler Bass PK 17 Aug Questionable

Taylor Rapp S 17 Aug Questionable

Tylan Grable OT 17 Aug Questionable

Khalil Shakir WR 23 Aug Questionable

Cole Bishop S 17 Aug Questionable

Shaq Thompson LB 17 Aug Questionable

Alec Anderson OT 17 Aug Questionable

Curtis Samuel WR 17 Aug Questionable

Kaden Prather WR 17 Aug Questionable

Terrel Bernard LB 17 Aug Questionable

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger C 17 Aug Out

Carolina Panthers

Chandler Zavala G 16 Aug Questionable

LaBryan Ray DE 16 Aug Questionable

Jaycee Horn CB 16 Aug Questionable

Damien Lewis G 16 Aug Questionable

Claudin Cherelus LB 16 Aug Questionable

Derrick Brown DE 16 Aug Questionable

Popo Aumavae DT 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Jonathon Brooks RB 9 Feb Out

Chicago Bears

Shaun Wade CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Ameer Speed CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Terell Smith CB 17 Aug Questionable

Amen Ogbongbemiga LB 17 Aug Questionable

Travis Homer RB 17 Aug Questionable

Kyler Gordon CB 17 Aug Questionable

Jordan Murray TE 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Doug Kramer Jr. C 17 Aug Questionable

Roschon Johnson RB 17 Aug Questionable

Kiran Amegadjie OT 17 Aug Questionable

Miles Boykin WR 17 Aug Questionable

Deion Hankins RB 17 Aug Questionable

Ricky Stromberg C 17 Aug Questionable

Shemar Turner DT 17 Aug Questionable

Jaylon Johnson CB 17 Aug Out

Andrew Billings DT 17 Aug Questionable

Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Gesicki TE 18 Aug Questionable

B.J. Hill DT 18 Aug Questionable

Kendall Milton RB 18 Aug Questionable

Jermaine Burton WR 18 Aug Questionable

Geno Stone S 23 Aug Questionable

Dax Hill CB 18 Aug Questionable

Cedric Johnson DE 18 Aug Questionable

Marco Wilson CB 18 Aug Questionable

Erick All Jr. TE 9 Feb Out

Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders QB 16 Aug Questionable

Luke Floriea WR 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Greg Newsome II CB 16 Aug Questionable

Mohamoud Diabate LB 16 Aug Questionable

Pierre Strong Jr. RB 16 Aug Questionable

Kenny Pickett QB 16 Aug Questionable

LaMareon James CB 16 Aug Questionable

Gage Larvadain WR 16 Aug Questionable

Anthony Kendall CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Martin Emerson Jr. CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

David Bell WR 16 Aug Out

Mike Hall Jr. DT 16 Aug Out

Deshaun Watson QB 16 Aug Out

Justin Osborne C 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB 9 Feb Out

Dallas Cowboys

Alijah Clark S 16 Aug Questionable

Payton Turner DE 16 Aug Questionable

Jalen Brooks WR 16 Aug Questionable

Jaydon Blue RB 16 Aug Questionable

Saahdiq Charles G 16 Aug Questionable

Robert Rochell CB 16 Aug Questionable

Joe Milton III QB 16 Aug Questionable

Jake Ferguson TE 16 Aug Questionable

Rob Jones G 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Micah Parsons DE 16 Aug Questionable

Mazi Smith DT 16 Aug Questionable

Tyler Guyton OT 22 Aug Questionable

Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 16 Aug Questionable

Justin Barron LB 16 Aug Questionable

Tyler Smith G 16 Aug Questionable

Shavon Revel Jr. CB 4 Sep Out

Caelen Carson CB 4 Sep Questionable

Trevon Diggs CB 22 Aug Out

DeMarvion Overshown LB 5 Oct Out

Josh Butler CB 16 Aug Out

Denver Broncos

Matt Henningsen DE 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Reese Taylor CB 16 Aug Questionable

Drew Sanders LB 7 Sep Questionable

Michael Burton FB 16 Aug Questionable

Johnny Walker Jr. LB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Detroit Lions

Taylor Decker OT 16 Aug Questionable

Ahmed Hassanein DE 16 Aug Questionable

Morice Norris S 23 Aug Questionable

Colby Sorsdal OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Justin Herron OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Kenny Yeboah TE 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Sione Vaki RB 16 Aug Questionable

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Dominic Lovett WR 16 Aug Questionable

Kye Robichaux RB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Jamarco Jones OT 16 Aug Questionable

Dan Jackson S 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Pat O'Connor DE 16 Aug Questionable

Dan Skipper OT 16 Aug Questionable

Terrion Arnold CB 16 Aug Questionable

Alim McNeill DT 4 Dec Out

Levi Onwuzurike DE 9 Feb Out

Mekhi Wingo DT 16 Aug Out

Malcolm Rodriguez LB 16 Aug Out

Miles Frazier G 16 Aug Out

Khalil Dorsey CB 16 Aug Out

Josh Paschal DE 16 Aug Out

Green Bay Packers

Israel Abanikanda RB 16 Aug Questionable

Xavier McKinney S 23 Aug Questionable

Romeo Doubs WR 16 Aug Questionable

Christian Watson WR 16 Aug Out

Jordan Love QB 23 Aug Questionable

Jayden Reed WR 16 Aug Questionable

Zayne Anderson S 16 Aug Questionable

Dontayvion Wicks WR 16 Aug Questionable

John Williams G 16 Aug Out

Collin Oliver DE 16 Aug Out

Travis Glover OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Sam Brown Jr. WR 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Quay Walker LB 16 Aug Questionable

Nate Hobbs CB 7 Sep Questionable

Arron Mosby DE 16 Aug Questionable

Kamal Hadden CB 16 Aug Questionable

Houston Texans

C.J. Gardner-Johnson S 7 Sep Questionable

Cam Robinson OT 16 Aug Questionable

Irv Smith Jr. TE 16 Aug Questionable

Nick Chubb RB 16 Aug Questionable

Brevin Jordan TE 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Marlon Davidson DT 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Jaylen Reed S 7 Sep Questionable

Jimmie Ward S 16 Aug Out

Johnny Johnson III WR 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Kyonte Hamilton DT 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Joe Mixon RB 7 Sep Out

Alijah Huzzie CB 16 Aug Out

Trent Brown OT 16 Aug Out

Kurt Hinish DT 16 Aug Out

Tank Dell WR 16 Aug Out

Denico Autry DE 16 Aug Out

LaDarius Henderson G 16 Aug Questionable

Indianapolis Colts

Kenny Moore II CB 16 Aug Questionable

D.J. Montgomery WR 16 Aug Questionable

Alec Pierce WR 16 Aug Questionable

Jaylon Jones CB 16 Aug Questionable

JuJu Brents CB 16 Aug Questionable

Nick Cross S 16 Aug Questionable

Jaylon Carlies LB 16 Aug Questionable

Khalil Herbert RB 16 Aug Questionable

Kwity Paye DE 16 Aug Questionable

Justin Walley CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Salvon Ahmed RB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Charvarius Ward CB 16 Aug Questionable

Segun Olubi LB 16 Aug Questionable

Zaire Franklin LB 16 Aug Questionable

DeForest Buckner DT 16 Aug Questionable

Samson Ebukam DE 16 Aug Questionable

Jack Wilson OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Jacksonville Jaguars

Levi Wallace CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Johnny Mundt TE 17 Aug Questionable

Arik Armstead DE 17 Aug Questionable

Jalen McLeod LB 17 Aug Questionable

Cole Van Lanen OT 7 Sep Questionable

Caleb Ransaw CB 17 Aug Questionable

Montaric Brown CB 7 Sep Questionable

Maason Smith DT 17 Aug Out

Cooper Hodges OT 6 Oct Out

Kansas City Chiefs

Ethan Driskell OT 15 Aug Questionable

Hollywood Brown WR 22 Aug Questionable

Kareem Hunt RB 15 Aug Questionable

Deon Bush S 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Janarius Robinson DE 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Jaylen Watson CB 15 Aug Questionable

Rashee Rice WR 15 Aug Questionable

Kristian Fulton CB 15 Aug Questionable

Eric Scott Jr. CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Drue Tranquill LB 15 Aug Questionable

Jake Briningstool TE 15 Aug Questionable

Keaontay Ingram RB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

BJ Thompson DE 9 Feb Out

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Powers-Johnson C 16 Aug Questionable

Alex Cappa G 16 Aug Questionable

Adam Butler DT 16 Aug Questionable

Andre Carter II DE 16 Aug Questionable

Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB 16 Aug Questionable

Leki Fotu DT 16 Aug Questionable

Los Angeles Chargers

Najee Harris RB 16 Aug Out

Eric Rogers CB 16 Aug Questionable

Deane Leonard DB 16 Aug Questionable

Rashawn Slater OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Jordan Petaia TE 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Josh Fuga DT 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Mekhi Becton G 16 Aug Questionable

Jalen Reagor WR 16 Aug Questionable

Del'Shawn Phillips LB 16 Aug Out

Cam Hart CB 16 Aug Questionable

Los Angeles Rams

Anthony Torres TE 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Matthew Stafford QB 16 Aug Questionable

Ronnie Rivers RB 16 Aug Questionable

Jared Verse LB 16 Aug Questionable

Nate Landman LB 16 Aug Questionable

Terrance Ferguson TE 16 Aug Questionable

Emmanuel Forbes Jr. CB 16 Aug Questionable

Alaric Jackson OT 16 Aug Questionable

Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle WR 16 Aug Questionable

Tyreek Hill WR 16 Aug Questionable

Jaelan Phillips LB 16 Aug Questionable

Alexander Mattison RB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Darren Waller TE 16 Aug Out

Elijah Campbell S

Jalin Conyers TE 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Austin Jackson G 7 Sep Questionable

Alec Ingold FB 16 Aug Questionable

Kader Kohou CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Bayron Matos OT 16 Aug Questionable

Obinna Eze OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Ashtyn Davis S 16 Aug Questionable

Aaron Brewer G 16 Aug Questionable

Artie Burns CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Liam Eichenberg OT 16 Aug Out

Jason Maitre CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Minnesota Vikings

Rondale Moore WR 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Matt Nelson OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Justin Jefferson WR 16 Aug Questionable

Christian Darrisaw OT 16 Aug Questionable

Alex Williams DE 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Gavin Bartholomew TE 16 Aug Out

New England Patriots

Hunter Henry TE 16 Aug Questionable

Stefon Diggs WR 16 Aug Questionable

Rhamondre Stevenson RB 16 Aug Questionable

Christian Gonzalez CB 16 Aug Questionable

Lan Larison RB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Ja'Lynn Polk WR 21 Aug Questionable

Kendrick Bourne WR 16 Aug Questionable

Marcellas Dial Jr. CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Jaquelin Roy DT 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Yasir Durant OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Brock Lampe FB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

New Orleans Saints

Alontae Taylor CB 17 Aug Questionable

Will Clapp C 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Trevor Penning OT 17 Aug Questionable

Bub Means WR 17 Aug Questionable

Chris Olave WR 17 Aug Questionable

Devin Neal RB 17 Aug Questionable

Nick Saldiveri OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve

J.T. Gray DB 17 Aug Questionable

Foster Moreau TE 17 Aug Out

Taysom Hill TE 17 Aug Out

Pete Werner LB 17 Aug Questionable

New York Giants

Anthony Johnson Jr. S 5 Oct Out

Jalin Hyatt WR 16 Aug Questionable

Malik Nabers WR 16 Aug Questionable

Cam Skattebo RB 16 Aug Questionable

Darius Slayton WR 16 Aug Questionable

Cor'Dale Flott CB 16 Aug Questionable

Victor Dimukeje LB 16 Aug Out

Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Dexter Lawrence II DT 16 Aug Questionable

Andrew Thomas OT 16 Aug Out

Eric Gray RB 16 Aug Out

New York Jets

Sauce Gardner CB 16 Aug Questionable

Allen Lazard WR 22 Aug Questionable

Tyrod Taylor QB 7 Sep Questionable

Jermaine Johnson LB 16 Aug Questionable

Kene Nwangwu RB 16 Aug Questionable

Isaiah Davis RB 16 Aug Questionable

Byron Cowart DT 16 Aug Questionable

Azareye'h Thomas CB 16 Aug Questionable

Xavier Gipson WR 16 Aug Questionable

Kris Boyd CB 16 Aug Questionable

John Simpson G 16 Aug Questionable

Malachi Moore S 16 Aug Questionable

Gus Hartwig C 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Irvin Charles WR 16 Aug Out

Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown WR 16 Aug Questionable

Gabe Hall DT 16 Aug Questionable

Byron Young DT 16 Aug Questionable

Landon Dickerson G 4 Sep Questionable

Charley Hughlett LS 16 Aug Questionable

Kenyon Green G 16 Aug Questionable

Cameron Latu TE 16 Aug Questionable

Montrell Johnson Jr. RB 16 Aug Questionable

Terrace Marshall Jr. WR 16 Aug Questionable

Zack Baun LB 16 Aug Questionable

Elijah Cooks WR 16 Aug Questionable

Jalen Carter DT 16 Aug Questionable

Nakobe Dean LB 16 Aug Out

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cameron McCutcheon CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Jonnu Smith TE 16 Aug Questionable

Calvin Austin III WR 16 Aug Questionable

Darius Slay CB 16 Aug Questionable

Will Howard QB 21 Aug Questionable

Alex Highsmith LB 16 Aug Questionable

Joey Porter Jr. CB 16 Aug Questionable

Calvin Anderson OT 16 Aug Questionable

Dean Lowry DT 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Cory Trice Jr. CB 16 Aug Questionable

Donald Parham Jr. TE 9 Feb Injured Reserve

San Francisco 49ers

Ben Bartch G 16 Aug Questionable

Jacob Cowing WR 16 Aug Questionable

Upton Stout CB 16 Aug Questionable

Ameer Abdullah RB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Jordan Watkins WR 7 Sep Questionable

Brandon Aiyuk WR 7 Sep Out

Fabian Moreau CB 16 Aug Questionable

Chazz Surratt LB 16 Aug Questionable

Tatum Bethune LB 16 Aug Questionable

Jordan Elliott DT 16 Aug Questionable

Robert Beal Jr. DE 16 Aug Questionable

Marques Sigle S 16 Aug Questionable

Richie Grant S 16 Aug Questionable

Equanimeous St. Brown WR 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Mykel Williams DE 16 Aug Questionable

Jordan James RB 16 Aug Questionable

Evan Anderson DT 16 Aug Questionable

Sam Okuayinonu DT 16 Aug Questionable

Ji'Ayir Brown S 16 Aug Questionable

Kyle Juszczyk FB 16 Aug Questionable

Kevin Givens DT 7 Sep Questionable

Jauan Jennings WR 16 Aug Questionable

Isaac Guerendo RB 16 Aug Questionable

Deommodore Lenoir CB 16 Aug Questionable

Tarron Jackson DE 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Seattle Seahawks

Olu Oluwatimi C 15 Aug Questionable

Tyrice Knight LB 15 Aug Questionable

Steven Sims WR 15 Aug Questionable

Josh Ross LB 15 Aug Questionable

AJ Finley S 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Charles Cross OT 7 Sep Questionable

Kenny McIntosh RB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Uchenna Nwosu LB 7 Sep Out

Johnathan Hankins DT 15 Aug Out

Rylie Mills DT 15 Aug Out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cade Otton TE 16 Aug Questionable

Rachaad White RB 16 Aug Questionable

Anthony Walker Jr. LB 16 Aug Out

Dennis Houston WR 16 Aug Questionable

Benjamin Morrison CB 16 Aug Questionable

Tristan Wirfs OT 5 Oct Out

Chris Godwin WR 16 Aug Out

Sua Opeta G 16 Aug Questionable

David Walker LB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Kameron Johnson WR 16 Aug Questionable

Trey Palmer WR 16 Aug Questionable

Desmond Watson DT 16 Aug Out

Tennessee Titans

Tyjae Spears RB 7 Sep Questionable

T'Vondre Sweat DT 15 Aug Questionable

Chandler Brewer OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Treylon Burks WR 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Will Levis QB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

L'Jarius Sneed CB 15 Aug Out

Kevin Zeitler G 15 Aug Questionable

Washington Commanders

Viliami Fehoko Jr. DE 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 18 Aug Questionable

Kevon Seymour CB 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Lucas Niang OT 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Marcus Mariota QB 18 Aug Questionable

Brandon Coleman OT 18 Aug Questionable

Sam Cosmi G 7 Sep Out

Tyree Jackson TE 9 Feb Injured Reserve

Terry McLaurin WR 18 Aug Out

Posted by Stuti Gupta