NFL teams could be sued for Mike Vrabel- Russini jokes despite league's clearance: Here's how

Nothing is off limits today. The NFL on Thursday indicated that it will let teams to ‘continue to control the content of their memes and videos from start to finish’ for schedule day videos, meaning a lot of Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini content will go unmonitored. Front Office Sports cited sources to add that the league is ‘not reviewing videos in advance’.

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel speaks at the team facility in Foxborough, Mass., prior to the start of the NFL football draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Kyle Hightower)(AP)

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Well, it is a long-standing tradition for NFL teams to take brutal digs at each other on schedule day, and this year, the Russini and Vrabel scandal is up for grabs.

Read More: Thaddeus Dixon injury update: NY Giants hopeful fears the worst after workouts incident

Why NFL is not stopping any Vrabel-Russini content

According to Front Office Sports, the league ‘is adopting a strictly hand-off approach’.

“The league is not reviewing videos in advance. Instead, clubs will continue to control the content of their memes and videos from start to finish. The young, aggressive, social media wags at all 32 clubs will be free to mock Vrabel and the Patriots if they wish.”

NFL teams get a lawsuit warning

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{{^usCountry}} While Roger Goodell's office might be ok with the Russini and Vrabel jokes, Barstool Sports owner and avid Patriots fan Dave Portnoy is not. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Roger Goodell's office might be ok with the Russini and Vrabel jokes, Barstool Sports owner and avid Patriots fan Dave Portnoy is not. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Let me say this loud and clear. I will be monitoring all schedule releases and anybody who makes a joke about this disgusting controversy will be put on my list and face potential legal action. You’ve been warned,” he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Let me say this loud and clear. I will be monitoring all schedule releases and anybody who makes a joke about this disgusting controversy will be put on my list and face potential legal action. You’ve been warned,” he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More: Micah Parsons injury update: Cowboys star issues fiery response after NFL reveals toughest 2026 schedules NFL's international schedule out {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Micah Parsons injury update: Cowboys star issues fiery response after NFL reveals toughest 2026 schedules NFL's international schedule out {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The NFL had already confirmed that international games will be played in Australia, Brazil, England, France, Spain, Germany, and Mexico. The New England Patriots and Mike Vrabel will take on Detroit Lions in Munich in Week 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NFL had already confirmed that international games will be played in Australia, Brazil, England, France, Spain, Germany, and Mexico. The New England Patriots and Mike Vrabel will take on Detroit Lions in Munich in Week 10. {{/usCountry}}

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Week 1: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia

Week 3: Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Week 4: Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders in London, England

Week 5: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England

Week 6: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England

Week 7: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints in Paris, France

Week 9: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain

Week 10: New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany

Week 11: Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, Mexico

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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