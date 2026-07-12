Nolan Wells GoFundMe: Surprise $100K donation lifts fundraiser for family after Mississippi teen's death

Nolan Wells’ family received a major boost in their search for support and answers after media entrepreneur Byron Allen donated $100,000 to the Nolan Wells GoFundMe campaign. The donation was made on July 11 and pushed even more attention toward the fundraiser created for the Mississippi teenager’s family following his death. The campaign was launched to help cover funeral expenses and reduce the financial pressure on his loved ones. Allen’s contribution came as public support for the family continued to grow, with several well-known names stepping forward to help while the family seeks accountability and clarity about what happened to the 18-year-old football player.

Byron Allen boosts Nolan Wells GoFundMe with $100K donation

Where is Nolan Wells, Mississippi teen last seen on Horn Island? All we know (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

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According to reporting by Yahoo and theGrio, Allen joined a growing list of supporters who have donated to the Nolan Wells GoFundMe fundraiser. Other notable contributors include comedian Lil Rel Howery and Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight.

When theGrio first reported on the fundraiser earlier this week, donations had already crossed $100,000. Allen’s $100,000 contribution helped the campaign move beyond its goal of more than $500,000, reflecting the growing support surrounding Wells’ family.

The donation came shortly after a news conference held on Friday, where civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton stood alongside Wells’ parents. During the event, they shared updates on the assistance being offered to the family as questions remain about the teenager’s death.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Nolan Wells tragic death: Parents raise doubt on friends' account as cellphone mystery deepens Ben Crump shares new support for Nolan Wells’ family {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Nolan Wells tragic death: Parents raise doubt on friends' account as cellphone mystery deepens Ben Crump shares new support for Nolan Wells’ family {{/usCountry}}

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At the same news conference, Ben Crump announced that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick would pay for an independent autopsy. Crump also revealed that filmmaker and media producer Tyler Perry had offered to cover funeral expenses.

Al Sharpton is expected to officiate Wells’ funeral service. Speaking during the event, Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, expressed the family’s pain and desire for answers.

“We just want to know what happened and why our baby didn’t come home,” Wonsley said.

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Wells was a football player at Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit, Mississippi. He was reported missing after a boat outing with friends, and his body was later found on Horn Island in Mississippi on July 7, two days after he had been reported missing.

Also Read: Nolan Wells mysterious death: 5 things to know as family set to conduct independent autopsy, seeks ‘thorough’ probe

The teenager was set to turn 19 next month and had dreams of continuing his football career. His goal was to transfer to a major Division I program and eventually pursue a path to the NFL. As support for the family continues to grow, Wonsley asked people honoring her son to do so peacefully.

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“Please be peaceful,” she said. “Nolan was not someone who liked fights, physical fights. He didn’t really like arguments. Don’t go out there trying to be tough. Think about what Nolan would want, and he wouldn’t want that type of behavior.”