Nolan Wells mysterious death: 5 things to know as family set to conduct independent autopsy, seeks ‘thorough’ probe

The family of Nolan Xavier Wells, an 18-year-old from Mississippi, will carry out an independent autopsy in light of his unexplained death. Attorney Ben Crump has disclosed additional information regarding the events that transpired on the day Wells went missing. Nolan Wells' family plans an independent autopsy following his mysterious disappearance during a boat trip. (GoFundMe)

Speaking to ABC News' Linsey Davis, Crump called him “a good kid.”

“He was beloved. He was a college athlete. He had everything going for him. And so to go on that island ... and then not to come back is what is concerning.”

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Nolan Xavier Wells plans independent autopsy: 5 things to know after his death Wells was reported missing on the 4th of July after embarking on a boat trip with his high school friends to the renowned, undeveloped Horn Island, situated just south of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, as per officials and Crump. The area is only reachable by private boat and does not offer facilities, drinking water, or staff. “[The friends] left [Horn Island] and went back without Nolan,” Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter stated. “From what we understand, he chose to stay there.” A body, thought to be that of Wells, was found on Monday, according to officials. One of Nolan Wells' acquaintances, who went boating to Horn Island on July 4, was the first individual to report him as missing, stated Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter during an interview with ABC News on Thursday. This friend reached out to the Coast Guard at approximately 11 p.m. that evening, Ledbetter noted. In a separate incident, Wells' mother reached out to the sheriff's office regarding her son around midnight, transitioning into July 5. Authorities have stated that they believe Wells drowned and do not suspect any foul play. However, the sheriff's office emphasized on Wednesday that investigators are “working diligently to determine exactly what occurred.” Crump stated that investigators are still informing the family that “don't see any evidence of any foul play,” despite the fact that there are students who documented a confrontation while on the boats. He characterized the altercation as “Nolan and somebody yelling at one another on the boat.” Attorney reveals what Nolan's family said As per Crump, Wells' friends took the teenager's phone with them upon leaving Horn Island. He mentioned that when Wells' family retrieved his phone, but some messages had been erased.

Crump also mentioned that Wells' father referred to the 18-year-old college football player as “an elite athlete.”

According to his father, Nolan was capable of swimming and they are simply not willing to accept that he drowned by accident.

Crump said that the independent autopsy will take place in Washington, D.C.

The sheriff's office emphasized on Wednesday that the investigation remains active and encouraged anyone who was present on or near the northwest tip of Horn Island to come forward with any photos or videos, "particularly those depicting alleged altercations or containing images of, or believed to include Nolan Wells."

Meanwhile, speaking to Good Morning America in an interview on Friday, Nolan's mother Christine Wonsley said, “We just want honesty and transparency. We want a thorough investigation. We want that same respect that would be given to anybody else, and that's it. We just want answers.”