Nwoko's 21 helps LSU survive South Carolina 92-87

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mike Nwoko scored 21 points as LSU outlasted South Carolina 92-87 in overtime on Saturday.

LSU outscored the Gamecocks 14-9 in overtime and went 21 of 25 from the free-throw line. Rashad King finished with 18 points for LSU, while Marquel Sutton added 16 points and eight rebounds. Max Mackinnon scored 15 points and recorded a season-high eight assists.

The Tigers struck first after going into halftime up one, but South Carolina answered with a surge midway through the second half. Elijah Strong and Eli Ellis hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Gamecocks a 56-52 lead, and South Carolina later built a five-point cushion with just over eight minutes remaining.

LSU responded with King converting a driving layup with 5:54 left and drilling a go-ahead 3-pointer 40 seconds later. After several late lead changes, Nwoko tied the game at 78 with a layup at the 1:39 mark, and neither team scored again before the horn.

LSU took control in overtime at the free-throw line. King and Pablo Tamba combined to go 8 of 8 from the stripe in the extra period, and Mackinnon sealed it with a 23-foot 3-pointer with 21 seconds remaining.

Meechie Johnson led South Carolina with 21 points and six assists. Kobe Knox scored 15 points, and Ellis added 14 off the bench.

LSU hosts Georgia next Saturday.

South Carolina travels to Texas on Tuesday.

