Over 9 AEW stars were released in 2025. Check full list

More than nine top names associated with All Elite Wrestling, WWE's rival platform, have been released by the franchise, multiple reports say. While some left after their contracts with the franchise expired, others were cut off by the franchise for one reason or another.

Unlike Vince McMahon's WWE, AEW has refrained from releasing wrestlers under contract, as long as they continue to fulfill all legal conditions. For instance, wrestler Bear Boulder was released by the franchise in January 2025 after he was arrested for battery by strangulation. Most of the other departures have been by mutual consent.

Here is a list of wrestlers who have departed the franchise in 2025.

AEW Wrestlers Released In 2025: Full List

-Maria Kanellis – Former WWE strong voice, left AEW in Jan 2025 after health challenges.

- Ricky Starks (now Ricky Saints) – Exited in Feb 2025 and signed with WWE NXT.

-Miro (a.k.a. Rusev) – Departed in Feb 2025 by mutual agreement.

-Malakai Black – Contract expired in February 2025. Rejoined WWE.

-Rey Fenix – Released by mutual agreement in Mar 2025.

-Dutch &Vincent (The Righteous) – The duo of Dutch and Vincent were removed from the AEW roster in April 2025.

-Bear Boulder – Bear Boulder was let go by tyhe franchise in January 2025 due to legal issues (battery/strangulation).

-Bear Bronson- Bronson's contract was not released in June 2025, as a byproduct of Bear Boulder's arrest and release by AEW, as per a report by WhatCulture.

-Saraya - She departed AEW in March 2025 by mutual consent despite her contract running through 2025. She and Tony Khan, the president of AEW, reportedly came into an agreement on her early departure.

-Abadon: His contract expired at the end of May 2025. He said that it won't be renewed.

WWE Star To Join AEW

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn is reportedly heading to AEW, according to a report by WrestleVotes. The report indicates that AEW has expressed strong interest in signing the recently released WWE star. Adding to the speculation, Dawn was recently seen backstage at an AEW taping, fueling rumors that a deal may be imminent.