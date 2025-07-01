Cody Rhodes wins King of the Ring tournament: Could controversial victory convert final into four-way match?

Cody Rhodes has secured the King of the Ring tournament by defeating Randy Orton in the final at the Night of Champions. Although this puts him in the direct line to compete for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, many people question whether The American Nightmare’s controversial win will convert the final into a four-way match instead. Cody Rhodes celebrates after winning the Undisputed WWE universal championship match during WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)(AP)

Cody Rhodes’ controversial win

Although Rhodes is undoubtedly the winner of the Night of Champions, his method of securing the position has left many questioning whether more changes could be in stock for the future. This would involve a particular instance where he clinched the title by sending The Viper ribs-first into exposed steel on the turnbuckle before hitting Cross Rhodes.

Fans now speculate whether Orton’s bitterness over this win could prompt him to ask WWE CEO Triple H to expand the number of players competing at The Biggest Party of the Summer from two to four. Many feel that Orton and CM Punk could be added to the mix, along with John Cena and Rhodes at this year’s SummerSlam match.

This follows after The Last Real Champion’s match ended in even more controversy with Seth Rollins lending a hand to ensuring The Best in the World would want a rematch with Cena.

If these rumors and apprehensions were to materialize, it's clear that Rhodes’ temper would know no bounds at the Four-Way Fatal match. Expected reactions could range from acting more heelish to possibly resorting to cheating to win the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena.

Although this may not be the most sound business decision made in WWE ranks, Rhodes could be a great heel option if he were to align with The Rock. This outcome, however, would be upsetting to Cena and might be seen as a betrayal to him.

The first-ever two-night SummerSlam is scheduled to happen on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium.

– By Stuti Gupta