Packers, Bears take fierce longtime rivalry into spotlight FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-GB/PREVIEW The Chicago Bears will be looking to solidify their lead in the NFC North when they host the ‍injury-riddled Green Bay Packers on Saturday in the second meeting in three weeks between the longtime rivals.

The Bears are one game behind the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks for the best record in the conference the Rams and Seahawks play Thursday and they own a half-game lead over the Packers in the NFC North. The Bears are just 1-3 in the division, while Green Bay is 4-0.

The Packers defeated the Bears 28-21 at home two weeks ago, but Green Bay lost more than a game by falling 34-26 at Denver on Sunday when All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Chicago routed the Cleveland Browns 31-3 at home Sunday to regain the division lead behind two touchdown passes from ⁠Caleb Williams and three interceptions by the league's best take-away defense. The Bears have ⁠forced 30 turnovers this season.

"There doesn't need to be much of a message here this week," Bears coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday. "They know what's at stake."

The loss ⁠of Parsons with a torn ACL will weigh heavy on the Packers. Parsons, who had 12.5 sacks after being acquired from the Dallas Cowboys in a blockbuster trade before the start of the regular season, was injured without contact while chasing Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in the third ‍quarter.

The ‌Green Bay defense already was without run-stuffing tackle Devonte Wyatt, who went down with a season-ending ankle injury on Thanksgiving against the Lions.

"We're not focused on anything other than what's in front of us and that's ​the Chicago Bears," Packers coach Matt LaFleuer said.

In the first meeting between the teams, Green Bay's Jordan Love completed 17 of 25 passes for 234 yards with three touchdowns, including two to Christian Watson. However, Watson also left the Broncos game with a chest injury and is questionable, although he practiced Wednesday and Thursday with limited participation.

"He's fighting to play, for sure," said LaFleur, who is 12-1 against the Bears. "Ultimately, it's just going through the process and kind of seeing where he's at and then he's got to prove it."

The Bears trailed 14-3 at the half in the first meeting after gaining just 71 yards before halftime to 207 for the Packers. They dominated after the break to pull even at 21 midway through the fourth quarter.

After Josh Jacobs' 2-yard touchdown run put the Packers up 28-21 with 3:32 remaining, the Bears drove from their own 26-yard line to the Green ​Bay 14 before ⁠the Packers' Keisean Nixon secured the win with an interception of Williams in the end zone on fourth down with 22 seconds left.

In addition to their 30 takeaways, the Bears lead the NFL with a plus-20 turnover differential. ⁠Chicago also averages 26.1 points on offense and 369.1 yards gained per game, while giving up 24.1 points and 345.5 yards.

Williams has completed 58.0% of his ‌passes, while averaging 225.0 passing yards per contest, with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. D'Andre Swift leads the Bears' ground attack with 935 yards and seven touchdowns, while Kyle Monangai has 681 yards and five TDs.

Chicago wide receivers Rome Odunze, who has missed the last two games with a foot injury, and Luther Burden III were ​ruled out after not practicing all week. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga will also sit out Saturday.

Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds , tight end Cole Kmet and running back D'Andre Swift are all questionable.

The Packers average 24.9 points on offense and 341.9 yards per game, allowing 20.1 points and 394.6 yards.

Love has completed 66.4% of his passes for ‍236.0 yards per game with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. Jacobs paces ‍the ground game ⁠with 890 yards rushing with 13 touchdowns. Jacobs has not practiced this week and is questionable.

Among other key Packers injuries, offensive lineman Zach Tom and safety Evan Williams have not practiced all week and are questionable. Tight end Josh Whyle was ruled out.

"We saw them two weeks ago, you saw what type of game it was," LaFleur said. "Went right down to the end, obviously. I felt like we were in control for the most part in the first half. It can flip quickly in our league in regards to how fast the game can kind of go the other ‌way."

Field Level Media

