Patrick Mahomes hints at big Week 1 return vs Denver Broncos ahead of Chiefs' OTA sessions

Patrick Mahomes' torn ACL and LCL against the Los Angeles Chargers ended the 2025-26 NFL season prematurely for the starting quarterback. It also significantly affected the Kansas City Chiefs' final regular-season push, as the 30-year-old missed the Chiefs' last game.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs at a West Virginia Mountaineers and the BYU Cougars game on on March 11.(Getty Images via AFP)

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With the Chiefs failing to secure a playoff berth last season, the focus of the upcoming season has largely been on Patrick Mahomes' return. Will his recovery be in time for the QB to start in the Chiefs' Week 1 game vs the Denver Broncos on September 14?

But it seems there is good news. And it has come from none other than Patrick Mahomes himself.

Patrick Mahomes Teasing Injury Return?

Seemingly addressing the speculations of his possible return for the Chiefs' season opener, Patrick Mahomes made an Instagram post late on Sunday. Mahomes shared photos of himself in the iconic No. 15 jersey for the Chiefs. But it was the clock emoji that left Chiefs fans buzzing.

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{{^usCountry}} Mahomes only added a clock emoji in the caption. But hopeful fans chose to read between the lines and interpreted it as Mahomes indirectly communicating the positive news that his return could be sooner than expected. Many also claimed that it was a hint that Mahomes would be fit for the Week 1 game against the Broncos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahomes only added a clock emoji in the caption. But hopeful fans chose to read between the lines and interpreted it as Mahomes indirectly communicating the positive news that his return could be sooner than expected. Many also claimed that it was a hint that Mahomes would be fit for the Week 1 game against the Broncos. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Here's the post: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Big Injury Update On Patrick Mahomes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Big Injury Update On Patrick Mahomes {{/usCountry}}

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The Instagram post comes amid a big update from coach Andy Reid about Patrick Mahomes return to the active roster in Week 1. The Chiefs are set to kick off their voluntary offseason practice in June, two months before the season kicks off. And, Reid said that Patrick Mahomes is recovering well to take full part in the team practices.

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"He is in a good position to be able to do some things," Reid said at a press conference earlier his month.

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"If he can do some things" he continued, noting that his recovery will be assessed when he returns. "Phase 2 of the offseason program, remember, there's no contact, and there's no offense versus defense. It's Phase 3 that you get into that. ... He's in a position where he can do everything, I think," Reid added, according to ESPN.

Mahomes finished the season with 3,587 passing yards, 22g touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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