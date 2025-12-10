Philip Rivers NFL return: Colts star second grandfather ever to play in the league – what to know

Former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers watches warmups before an NFL football game between the Chargers and the Denver Broncos, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP) Philip Rivers is back in the NFL with the Colts as an emergency quarterback. The 44-year-old is the father of 10 children, and has a grandchild too. Philip Rivers’ surprise re-entry into the NFL has revived an unusual storyline: the 44-year-old former Colts and Chargers quarterback isn’t just a potential midseason emergency option, he’s also a grandfather. Rivers, who shares 10 children with his wife Tiffany, welcomed his first grandchild in late 2024, Diario AS reported.

Rivers’ oldest daughter, Halle, born in 2002, became a mother last year, making the former Pro Bowl quarterback only the second known grandpa who could take an NFL snap, a distinction last held by Brett Favre.

The Independent also reported that Rivers’ famously large family has long been part of his public identity, rivaling even his prolific NFL career.

Philip Rivers’ children

Rivers’ 10 children span more than two decades, according to Diario AS and The Independent. Their ages and birth years are:

Halle (2002) - Rivers’ eldest and the mother of his first grandchild

Caroline (2005)

Grace (2006)

Gunner (2008) - A high-school quarterback like his dad, and a Type 1 diabetes advocate

Sarah (2010)

Peter (2011)

Rebecca (2013)

Clare (2015)

Anna (2019)

Andrew (2023)

Rivers has often joked that “running a household of 12” was harder than football, a line repeated throughout his career.

A grandfather potentially returning under center

Rivers retired after the 2020 season but recently joined the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad, Diario AS reported. The team is facing a quarterback crisis after multiple injuries, prompting the unexpected call to bring back the veteran who last led them to the playoffs with an 11-5 record.

While it’s unclear whether he will be elevated to the active roster, Diario AS reported that if he plays, he would be only the second grandfather in NFL history to take a snap in a game. (Favre was the first, in 2010.)

Rivers and Tiffany’s family grew alongside his 17-year NFL run, starting when the couple married in 2001. Their oldest children watched him build a résumé as one of the league’s most consistent passers, while the youngest, including his toddler son Andrew, arrived well after his retirement.