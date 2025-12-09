Philip Rivers family and age: Who is wife Tiffany Rivers and their 10 children? Details here

Philip Rivers with his wife and kids( NC State Football Twitter) NFL legend Philip Rivers to a big family man. Here's all we know about Rivers household ahead of his potential coaching return Philip Rivers, the former NFL quarterback known for his long, successful career with the Los Angeles Chargers and a final season with the Indianapolis Colts, is now widely recognised not just for his on-field exploits but also for his large, close-knit family.

Tiffany Rivers, his wife, has been by Philip’s side since their teenage years. The couple were childhood sweethearts from Alabama and got married in 2001, right after Philip's freshman year of college.

Together, they now have 10 children. They have seven daughters and three sons.