PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts was ejected from Game 4 of the WNBA Finals after receiving two quick technical fouls in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night. Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts ejected from WNBA Finals Game 4 after heated argument

Tibbetts — a second-year coach — was arguing a foul call against Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani when he got in the face of referee Gina Cross, who almost immediately called two quick technicals. Tibbetts reacted in disbelief before being escorted from the court.

The Aces beat the Mercury 97-86 to complete a four-game sweep.

“To me, that's embarrassing. I feel bad that I was tossed. Been around this game a long time. I think it's one of the weakest double technicals ever,” Tibbetts said. “I didn't even know I got the second one, to be completely honest. I don't understand it.”

Tibbetts said he wasn't trying to get ejected. Assistant Kristi Toliver assumed head coaching duties for the rest of the game.

“We're playing for our playoff lives. Most coaches when they get tossed, you're doing it on purpose. That was not my intention at all,” he said. “There's been issues with the officiating all year. I have to look at it. I feel like I didn't deserve that.”

Tibbetts said he didn't get an explanation from the officials on why he was tossed.

“What I said initially, probably I deserved a technical for sure. I walked away. I thought they gave another one. I don't know if she thought I said something else.”

It's not the first time WNBA officials have been at the center of controversy during this postseason. Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected in Game 3 of the semifinals against Phoenix when she argued after star player Napheesa Collier got hurt in the final minute. Reeve was suspended for Game 4, in which the Lynx were eliminated by the Mercury.

Collier then criticized WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert for what she described as poor leadership and a lack of accountability, citing the league's inconsistent officiating as one example. Engelbert was booed when she presented the championship trophy to the Aces on Friday night.

Feinberg reported from New York.

WNBA: /hub/wnba-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.