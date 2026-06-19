Players refuse rainbow jerseys, sparking Pride Night controversy at York Revolution; here's what happened

The York Revolution, an independent minor league baseball team based in Pennsylvania, forfeited its scheduled Pride Night game on Thursday after several players refused to wear commemorative jerseys featuring rainbow-colored sleeves.

Reportedly, requiring players to wear the uniforms against their wishes would have conflicted with the purpose of the event.(Unsplash/ Representational)

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The team announced that while the game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs would not be played, the club would continue with its 11th Annual Pride Night celebrations at WellSpan Park.

The decision has drawn attention after the organization publicly distanced itself from the players' actions, saying they did not reflect the club's values.

Why was the game forfeited?

In a statement, the York Revolution said the decision came after several players informed the club they were unwilling to wear the specially designed Pride Night jerseys.

"This decision was not reached lightly," the team said.

According to the club, requiring players to wear the uniforms against their wishes would have conflicted with the purpose of the event.

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{{^usCountry}} "Unfortunately, several of our players have refused to wear the scheduled Pride Night jersey and the club decided that hosting the event is more important than forcing players to wear jerseys they are not comfortable with and playing the game," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Unfortunately, several of our players have refused to wear the scheduled Pride Night jersey and the club decided that hosting the event is more important than forcing players to wear jerseys they are not comfortable with and playing the game," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "As a result, and out of respect for the Pride Community and the York community as a whole, the York Revolution has decided that the game on Thursday, June 18 will be forfeited and that Pride Night will continue on as the feature element of the evening at WellSpan Park." Team says players' decision does not reflect club values {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As a result, and out of respect for the Pride Community and the York community as a whole, the York Revolution has decided that the game on Thursday, June 18 will be forfeited and that Pride Night will continue on as the feature element of the evening at WellSpan Park." Team says players' decision does not reflect club values {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The York Revolution criticized the players' refusal, emphasizing that the club remained committed to supporting the LGBTQ community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The York Revolution criticized the players' refusal, emphasizing that the club remained committed to supporting the LGBTQ community. {{/usCountry}}

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"To be clear; this action by the players is completely inconsistent with our vision as the Most Welcoming Place in York," the team said.

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The organization also announced a $10,000 donation to a local LGBTQ community center as part of its Pride Night initiative.

Although the baseball game was forfeited, the Pride Night celebrations at WellSpan Park went ahead as planned.

The York Revolution and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs compete in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), an independent professional league that is not affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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