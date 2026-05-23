Trump calls ‘Y.M.C.A.’ the ‘gay national anthem,’ says it helped him win LGBTQ vote

He continued talking about his support among LGBTQ voters, adding, “I did great with the gay vote, better than any Republican's ever done by far.”

The remarks surfaced in a video clip shared on X. In the footage, Trump says: “When you're leaving, and they have that song, the gay national anthem, if you remember. That's why I did so well with the gay vote, I think, because of that song.”

US President Donald Trump is drawing attention after referring to the disco hit “Y.M.C.A.” as the “gay national anthem” and claiming it helped him perform strongly with LGBTQ voters.

Social media reacts The comments sparked reactions online, with many users mocking Trump’s phrasing and claims. One user wrote, “Pretty sure that song is not the anthem. That claim is a massive stretch even for him.”

Another joked, “Is he finally admitting he’s gay?” while others questioned the logic behind Trump linking the song to voter support.

Several users also referenced the president’s long-running association with the track “Y.M.C.A.” by Village People, which has frequently played at his rallies and campaign events over the years.

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Trump has made similar comments before Trump’s latest remarks are not the first time he has referred to the song as the “gay national anthem.”

According to a report by People earlier this month, Trump made similar comments during an appearance at The Villages retirement community in Florida. Speaking to supporters, he said wife Melania Trump dislikes his dance routine to the song.

“She hates when I dance to what is sometimes referred to as the gay national anthem,” Trump said at the event, before joking that his dance moves may not be “presidential.”

The president also claimed the song returned to the charts because of his rallies, though reports noted he exaggerated its commercial success.

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Why ‘Y.M.C.A.’ became tied to Trump “Y.M.C.A.” first became strongly associated with Trump during his 2020 reelection campaign, when the song regularly played at rallies as he performed his now-signature dance moves, including fist pumps and hip sways.

The song remained a fixture throughout his 2024 presidential campaign as well. According to ABC News, Trump ended more than 100 campaign rallies with the disco anthem and even featured the Village People during inauguration-related celebrations after his election victory.

Trump also referenced the song during a March appearance on the Nelk Boys’ “Full Send” podcast, saying, “They call it the gay national anthem,” before adding that the track “gets people up, and it gets them moving.”