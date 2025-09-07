The Houston Dynamo failed to snag a vital three points in their ongoing playoff hunt, settling for a 1-1 draw with a rotated LA Galaxy side at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday night. Substitute Lucas Sanabria played spoiler in stoppage time, heading a crossed ball past goalkeeper Jonathan Bond before the final whistle could sound. Playoff hopeful Dynamo allow late goal, settle for draw with Galaxy

Managing a slew of international and injury absences, the Galaxy managed to maintain the momentum they gathered from their Leagues Cup run and surprise qualification for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. Marco Reus and designated player Joseph Paintsil were among those absent for the visitors. Christian Ramirez almost scored the winner for Los Angeles on a breakaway soon after Sanabria's goal, if not for Bond's efforts.

Dynamo forward Ezequiel Ponce outmuscled veteran defender Maya Yoshida off a chipped through ball from Ondrej Lingr, heading the ball into his path and ripping it past goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski to give Houston the lead in the 35th minute.

The Galaxy thought they had tied the game in the 82nd minute off a strike from substitute Gabriel Pec. The ball unluckily deflected off the foot of Christian Ramirez, who had tumbled into an offside position on the Dynamo goal line.

Lawrence Ennali had two splendid opportunities to add to Houston's lead before the halftime whistle. A crafty progressive run from midfielder Junior Urso wound up on his feet in stoppage time, only for both of his strikes to be blocked by Galaxy defenders John Nelson and Mauricio Cuevas in close succession.

The result brought Houston to 33 points, two below the San Jose Earthquakes, who sit above them over the Western Conference playoff line. Houston sustained yet another injury to their backline, as Ethan Bartlow was forced to sub off in the 76th minute for Pablo Ortiz, himself returning from injury after missing their win over St. Louis City. Jack McGlynn was absent for the home side, being on international duty for the United States.

Field Level Media

