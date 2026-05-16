Preakness 2026: When does Laurel Park derby start? Time, TV, horse list, odds and other info

The 151st edition of the Preakness Stakes takes place on Saturday, May 16, marking the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown series. For the first time in decades, the race will be held at Laurel Park instead of Pimlico Race Course, which is currently undergoing a major renovation project. The Preakness field is smaller than the 20-horse Kentucky Derby lineup. ((Getty Images via AFP))

This year’s race has drawn added attention after Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo opted out of the Preakness, ending hopes of a Triple Crown sweep in 2026.

According to reports from The Score and The New York Times, only four horses from the Derby field, Ocelli, Robusta, Incredibolt and Great White, will compete in Saturday’s race.

When does the Preakness Stakes start? Coverage for the Preakness begins at 1 pm ET on Peacock and NBCSN, before shifting to NBC at 4 pm ET. Official post time is listed between 6:50 pm and 7:01 pm ET, though recent editions have started a few minutes later than scheduled.

The race will also air on Universo and stream through Peacock and Telemundo. NBC Sports will cover eight races throughout the day.

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2026 Preakness Stakes field and odds The Preakness field is smaller than the 20-horse Kentucky Derby lineup, but the 14-horse race is still expected to produce heavy early traffic over the 1 and 3/16 miles course.

Here is the full lineup with morning-line odds:

Taj Mahal (5-1)

Ocelli (6-1)

Crupper (30-1)

Robusta (30-1)

Talkin (20-1)

Chip Honcho (5-1)

The Hell We Did (15-1)

Bulls by the Horns (30-1)

Iron Honor (9-2)

Napoleon Solo (8-1)

Corona de Oro (30-1)

Incredibolt (5-1)

Great White (15-1)

Pretty Boy Miah (15-1)

Betting odds were provided by Preakness.com.

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Favorites entering Saturday’s race Iron Honor enters as the morning-line favorite at 9-2 after winning two of his first three career starts, including the Grade 3 Gotham Stakes. The colt is sired by 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist.

Taj Mahal, trained by Brittany Russell, is also attracting attention after winning all three of his starts at Laurel Park. Russell is attempting to become the first woman to train a Preakness winner.

Chip Honcho, ridden by Jose Ortiz, enters at 5-1 despite not winning in 2026.

Meanwhile, Incredibolt returns after finishing sixth in the Kentucky Derby, while Ocelli seeks his first career win after a surprise third-place Derby finish.

Recent champions include Journalism (2025), Seize the Grey (2024), National Treasure (2023) and Triple Crown winner Justify (2018). American Pharoah remains the last horse to complete the Triple Crown, accomplishing the feat in 2015.