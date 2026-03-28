Puka Nacua scores big win; why Madison Atiabi withdrew restraining order application in biting case

Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Puka Nacua was in the center of a fresh controversy when a woman, who reports identified as Madison Atiabi, accused him of biting her. She had also filed a restraining order against the 24-year-old. However, now Nacua appears to have caught a small break in the case.

The victim has voluntarily withdrawn the application for the restraining order against Nacua. The NFL player is believed to have met the woman in December 2025, and the incident took place after a group hangout in Century City on December 31.

TMZ reported on Atiabi withdrew her application for the restraining order.

Why Madison Atiabi withdrew restraining order application? Atiabi now appears to be changing course, as per TMZ. “The woman accusing Puka Nacua of using an antisemitic statement and then biting her so hard he left teeth marks has voluntarily withdrawn her application for a temporary restraining order,” the publication reported.

Joseph Kar, the lawyer representing Atiabi, explained the reason to drop the matter. As per Kar, his client dropped the TRO to ‘focus solely on the civil lawsuit’ which still happens to be moving ahead. Meanwhile, Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, said the claims are ‘part of a shakedown attempt … with the woman demanding millions from his client.’

Also Read | Could Puka Nacua lose millions after LA woman's allegations? How guilty verdict could affect Rams star's career

Puka Nacua case update: What happened so far Nacua stands accused of allegedly biting two women and making an antisemitic statement at a New Year's Eve gathering.

Videos of Atiabi dancing near Pacua emerged amidst the complaints. It appeared to show her be in a celebratory mood, while others around her were already partying. As per TMZ, sources indicated that the footage was taken hours after the alleged biting incident.