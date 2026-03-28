Puka Nacua scores big win; why Madison Atiabi withdrew restraining order application in biting case
Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Puka Nacua was in the center of a fresh controversy when a woman, who reports identified as Madison Atiabi, accused him of biting her. She had also filed a restraining order against the 24-year-old. However, now Nacua appears to have caught a small break in the case.
The victim has voluntarily withdrawn the application for the restraining order against Nacua. The NFL player is believed to have met the woman in December 2025, and the incident took place after a group hangout in Century City on December 31.
TMZ reported on Atiabi withdrew her application for the restraining order.
Why Madison Atiabi withdrew restraining order application?
Atiabi now appears to be changing course, as per TMZ. “The woman accusing Puka Nacua of using an antisemitic statement and then biting her so hard he left teeth marks has voluntarily withdrawn her application for a temporary restraining order,” the publication reported.
Joseph Kar, the lawyer representing Atiabi, explained the reason to drop the matter. As per Kar, his client dropped the TRO to ‘focus solely on the civil lawsuit’ which still happens to be moving ahead. Meanwhile, Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, said the claims are ‘part of a shakedown attempt … with the woman demanding millions from his client.’
Also Read | Could Puka Nacua lose millions after LA woman's allegations? How guilty verdict could affect Rams star's career
Puka Nacua case update: What happened so far
Nacua stands accused of allegedly biting two women and making an antisemitic statement at a New Year's Eve gathering.
Videos of Atiabi dancing near Pacua emerged amidst the complaints. It appeared to show her be in a celebratory mood, while others around her were already partying. As per TMZ, sources indicated that the footage was taken hours after the alleged biting incident.
The complaint against Nacua alleges he said "F*** all the Jews" during dinner which allegedly left the complainant ‘immediately ... uncomfortable and emotionally distressed.’
Atiabi also claimed that Nacua had bit her on the shoulder leaving teeth marks. Another woman also alleged the NFL player bit her on the thumb causing her to ‘scream in acute pain’.
A hearing is slated for April 14 and Atiabi is seeking monetary damages from Nacua. The footballer's lawyer acknowledged the physical interaction, describing it as ‘horseplay’ and rejected the broader allegations as something misleading.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More